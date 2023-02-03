Count Haley Heath among those thrilled to see girls wrestling continue to grow across the country and in Arizona.
A year ago, more than half of her matches came against boys.
“I got my butt handed to me and I also made boys cry,” Heath said.
She finished 11-18 as a junior.
That experience is paying off this year for the Show Low High senior.
Heath is 25-2 at 100 pounds heading into the Saturday, Feb. 4 Division 1 (the only division) Girls Northeast Section Tournament at Winslow.
The top finishers in each of the eight sections tournaments in the 12 weight classes qualify for the state tournament, which will be held in conjunction with the boys state tournament at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Feb. 16-18.
She finished second in the Jan. 27-28 Tim Van Horn Invitational at Payson. Heath pinned her first two opponents before losing for just the second time this season in the championship match. Desert Vista junior Edyn Hartman beat her for the title.
Heath’s other loss came against 31-3 Basha freshman Athea Valenzuela in the championship match at Winslow’s Doc Wright Invitational.
She’s been on the winning side of her 25 other matches – all against girls.
Heath wrestled for three years in Ukiah, Calif. starting in the seventh grade before her family moved to Show Low.
She didn’t wrestle for the Cougars as a sophomore but did last season.
“We had an all-girls team in California and I was basically the only girl on the team last year,” she said of her junior season with Show Low. “We had another girl who came sometimes.”
Show LowHeath is one of four girls listed on the Show Low roster. The others are senior Sedona Rodriguez, junior Bianca Leal and sophomore Grace Wong.
Show Low was one of 14 girls scoring teams at the Van Horn tournament.
Red Mountain won with 134 points, followed by Boulder Creek (117) and Holbrook (115).
Snowflake (96) finished fourth, Payson (51) seventh and Show Low (20) 11th.
PaysonFor Payson, Jade Sanchez (14-6) finished second at 132. The senior is one of nine girls to take the mat for Payson this season. She pinned her first two opponents before Holbrook senior Kelly Hill (24-9) pinned her in the final.
It’s Sanchez’s fourth season in the sport. She wrestled for three years at Chino Valley before her family moved to Payson after her junior year.
The other girls listed on Payson’s roster include junior Madison Young and freshmen Annabelle Bellefeuille, Brooklyn Snyder, Madison Johns, Lola Montijo, Skyler Taft, Savannah Guinn and Tsheila Cabello.
Snowflake and Round Valley both boast the biggest girls rosters with 14 listed on each roster.
Round ValleyLeading the way for Round Valley are seniors Lexi Salazar (23-4, 100) and Jaden Finch (24-8, 126), juniors Sonora Harper (22-6), Riley Quetel (22-9, 132) and Seneca McCall (14-9), sophomores Sydnee Finch (22-5), Reagan Jaramillo (18-7, 107), Makyah Slade (18-7) and Ellie Salazar (11-7, 114) and freshman Elle Merrill (14-5, 107).
The roster also includes junior Kolbee Orona (120) and freshmen Lana Hooper (114), Carly Parnell (138) and Josie Lee (107).
SnowflakeSenior Rebecca Perkins finished second at her weight to lead the Snowflake girls at Payson.
Snowflake’s roster also lists juniors Kali Westover (16-8), Myla McMillan, Ruby Williams; sophomores Kaytlin LaDuke, Evalyn Perez, Emily Perez and Blayke Frost; and freshmen Ahnalee Bradshaw, Bella Perez, Kambriel Brimhall, Laini Hancock, Andelin Hunt and Jozlynn Brooks.
Blue RidgeSenior Ellie Larson (12-7, 145) leads a Blue Ridge roster featuring five girls. Her teammates include seniors Daizy Lilly, Merri Whatcott and Taeler Dousette and sophomore Kylah Pyle.