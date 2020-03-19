The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has left the sports world in a holding pattern.
It’s unclear if high school sports will resume this spring. The Arizona Interscholastic Association has halted all sports for the time being with the possibility of still holding state championships.
That leaves a glimmer of hope for student-athletes, coaches and fans, although the odds of resuming action aren’t good. It’s likely all high school sports for this school year will be canceled.
That’s understandable with the need to limit exposure to this highly infectious virus. But it’s also a shame, especially for the seniors.
“I feel it’s necessary but awful at the same time, especially for the seniors,” said Payson High track coach Jonathan Ball. “We had some seniors work really hard in the off season and to think that this season might be taken away from them is just utterly heartbreaking.”
Among the seniors on this year’s track team are Jordan Harger, Lance Beckner and Porter Flake. Harger is a standout jumper and Beckner a top sprinter.
“I really feel bad for Jordan and Lance,” Ball said. “These two were primed and ready to break out. Porter was their teammate on the 4x400 relay (with Connor Hatch) which just won at the Round Valley Invitational. It’s the only 4x400 team that I ever had that won at Round Valley. At the time, we were optimistic about where that relay team could end up. But now that’s on hold and that uncertainty is killing me and I’m sure it’s killing them as well.”
Classmates Michael Cline, Jacob Fitzhugh, Justin Keagan, Jordan Kile, Tara Boyd and Bailey North are in the same boat.
“I feel terrible for all of them,” Ball said.
“One frustrating aspect of this shutdown is that every year it seems we have seniors that end up competing in college because they have solid senior seasons. You just can’t tell how this thing is going to affect that.”
But there are many non-seniors with high ceilings, as well.
“Another thing that is truly frustrating is how this might hurt the development of some of our young athletes,” Ball said. “We have a very young team this season in terms of first year track and field athletes and I wonder how this is going to affect them in the long run.”
Sophomore Zackary Ludtke won the high jump in the Round Valley Invitational and junior Hunter Lee placed second. Junior Trevor Cline shows potential in several events, including the long jump, triple jump and javelin.
Leading the girls team this season has been junior Faith Haught, who won the discus in the team’s first two meets and hoped to threaten the school record before she graduates.
She leads a promising group of throwers that also includes Trinity Glasscock, Isabella Spears, and sisters Autumn and Kayla Cline.
“I would love to see how some of our athletes finish the season,” Ball said. “But for now, we are on hold and it’s kind of driving me crazy.”
He’s hopeful the season can resume at some point prior to the state championships.
“I’m happy with the AIA’s decision not to cancel spring championships yet,” he said. “May 10th and 11th is still a ways away.
“Although we aren’t allowed to practice during the shutdown, I let our athletes know that individual workouts will be critical if we do get to compete this season. Athletes that continue to do work on their own may still be rewarded. And that is the kind of hope that I am holding onto right now.”