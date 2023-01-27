The three Navajo brothers all made the medal stand in last year’s Division 3 State Wrestling Championships.
But don’t think Troy and Devin Kinlicheenie were satisfied with their third and sixth place positions, respectively. They wanted to stand at the top like their brother, Terrell, a two-time state champion who closed his high school wrestling career by going 53-1 and winning the 132-pound title.
“Last year was probably one of the funnest years of wrestling we’ve had,” said their father, Celestine Kinlicheenie, a volunteer assistant coach for the team who also wrestled in high school at Joseph City. His brother won two state championships at Joe City.
Now, with Terrell wrestling at Arizona Christian University in Glendale, his younger siblings are back trying to reach the top of the podium.
They would be just the fourth set of three or more brothers to win individual Arizona state wrestling championships according to records posted at aiaonline.org.
Devin Kinlicheenie seems on track.
The sophomore won twice at 215 pounds in Payson on Jan. 18 in a triangular match with the Longhorns and San Tan Foothills to remain unbeaten at 32-0 on the season. He went 41-8 as a freshman and remains at 215.
He was coming off a championship in the Doc Wright Invitational in Winslow on Jan. 13-14. It was his third tournament crown of the season. He also stood on the top of the podium at the Witt Duals on Dec. 9-10 and the Moon Valley Invitational on Dec. 16-17.
He’s pinned nearly all of his opponents this season, most in the first period. He needed 4:30 to get the fall against Payson’s Carlos Rodriguez last week after a pin in 1:37 against San Tan Foothills.
Junior Troy Kinlicheenie also won twice at Payson. It was his first action since returning from a shoulder injury that limited him in the early going this season. He’s 6-1 at 138. He also had two pins on the night.
Both brothers are among the favorites to win it all this season.
And they have each other and their older brother, to thank for that.
“They wrestle each other all the time,” said Celestine Kinlicheenie. “They grew up wrestling.”
He said Devin benefits from battling his lighter brothers.
“The youngest one (Devin) is the biggest,” Celestine Kinlicheenie said.
“So the bigger one gets a big advantage. He has to learn how to move like the little ones, so when he wrestles guys his weight his movement is so much better than the other kid’s.”
Devin’s sixth-place finish at last season’s state meet as a freshman came in a very difficult 215 bracket.
“It was loaded with seniors last year,” said his father. “He should be the favorite this year to win it.”
Troy, too. He went 45-7 as a sophomore and placed third at 126. Wrestling against his older brother and heavier younger brother, helps him, as well. After facing Devin, who is more than 70 pounds heavier, wrestling the lighter guys in his weight class gives him added strength. He’s getting healthy at the right time.
“He was hurt for about seven weeks,” his father said. “He dislocated his clavicle in practice. We kind of brought him back too quick. He was wrestling at the Witt Duals and he went undefeated the first day. On the second day, he won two matches and lost the third one. That’s when he hurt that clavicle again. It was the same injury. So, since then we kind of held him out until (Jan. 18).”
The three brothers helped the Lobos finish sixth as a team in last year’s state tournament.
Now Troy and Devin are two of the leaders on a young Snowflake team with just three seniors.
They certainly lead by example with their work ethic they’ve shown since coming up short of their goals a year ago.
“They’re so close the three brothers,” their dad said. “They’ll get together and say, ‘Hey, we didn’t get to the goal we want to, so the only the thing we got to do is work harder.’
“So they’ll come together on their own and do that. This (past) summer we worked hard. So, this year I think they’re ready.
“They’re all so competitive. So, from day one, they think ‘if I don’t place high, I didn’t do enough.’ It’s that attitude – ‘I gotta get better.’”
That’s why you’ll not only find them working hard in the wrestling room, but also doing their homework to figure out how to improve.
“Their work ethic is beyond that of a high school kid,” their father said. “They study the sport. They watch videos. They’ll study Olympic wrestlers, they’ll study college wrestlers.”