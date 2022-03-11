The Payson Men’s Golf Association opens the season on Wednesday, March 16 at Payson Golf Club. New members are welcome.

The season tees off with a breakfast and a general board meeting at 7:30 a.m. prior to a four-man scramble starting at 9.

Those planning to play should sign up by noon on Monday, March 14 at the PGC Clubhouse. Those wanting breakfast need to sign up and make that clear by today.

The PMGA plays every Wednesday through October.

For more information, email PMGA Secretary Al Chittenden at Alan.chittenden@gmail.com or call Payson Golf Club.

