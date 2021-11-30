Freshman forward Hannah Sarnowski (center in the photo at left) celebrates one of her goals this season with teammates. At right, sophomore midfielder Chloe Hancock dribbles the ball this season. The two Longhorns both earned second-team All-2A Central recognition to lead six PHS girls recognized.
Freshman forward Hannah Sarnowski (center in the photo at left) celebrates one of her goals this season with teammates. At right, sophomore midfielder Chloe Hancock dribbles the ball this season. The two Longhorns both earned second-team All-2A Central recognition to lead six PHS girls recognized.
Six Longhorns earned recognition on the All-2A Central Girls Soccer Team in voting by coaches.
Sophomore midfielder Chloe Hancock and freshman forward Hannah Sarnowski earned second team accolades, while seniors Claire Hancock, Kayde Johnson and Landree Ryden and junior Lexi Lee were honorable mention.
Flagstaff Northland Prep placed eight players on the 13-member first team, with Chino Valley accounting for the other five first teamers. NP added three second teamers and four honorable mentions, while CV added three second teamers and two HMs.
Page had three second teamers and three HMs. Camp Verde had two second teamers and five HMs.
Chino Valley’s Madison Foster was voted region player of the year, Kaitlyn Roskopf offensive player of the year and Allen Foster coach of the year. Northland Prep’s Astrid Bell was voted defensive player of the year.
All four also took home those same honors on the all-state team.
Northland Prep won the 2A Central championship with a 5-0 record and went 11-0 (regular season) overall in the regular season not counting tournament games that don’t count in the power rankings.
Chino Valley finished second in the 2A Central at 5-1 and went 10-1 (non-tournament) overall.
Payson finished 4-9 overall (non-tournament) and 1-4 in the region.
No. 2 Chino Valley beat #1 Northland Prep 1-0 in the state championship game.