The play of a half-dozen Longhorns highlighted the 2021 baseball season for Payson’s young squad.
Senior Logan Plain and junior Jace O’Connor led the way and both made the All-3A East First Team in voting by coaches.
Juniors Jeremy Chavez and Easton Redford made the second team and junior Chance Hagler and sophomore Dexter Waterman were honorable mention.
Plain, the catcher who also pitched, teamed with the only other senior, Mark Petefish, to provide leadership.
“Logan was a leader on our team and I thought by far the best catcher in our region,” said coach Brian Young. “Sometimes stats are the whole story but he was the biggest threat in our lineup and really keyed our defense by helping our inexperienced pitchers grow.”
O’Connor, who was also honorable mention on the 3A all-state team, was recognized as a pitcher.
“He really caught the eye of a lot of coaches in our region,” Young said. “I think he will come back as one of the guys other teams don’t want to see. And he will be a part of our three senior pitching group to lead our team.”
“Both Jeremy and Easton do a lot of things to help us win and be successful. They are both also setup to come back and have really good years.
“I’m really proud of both Dexter and Chance for improving so much during their first full seasons. They have bright futures.”
Young thought Petefish deserved to make the second team.
“I thought we deserved to get another guy at least on the second team but with having an extra team in the region it was a little harder this year. Mark Petefish had a very nice year and I really consider him to be of all-region quality.”
