Take a poll of Payson softball fans inquiring about the team’s top rivalry and you’ll get two or three popular responses.
Snowflake may rank #1 because the school wages fierce, emotional battles in every sport.
And the teams go at it again when the Lobos visit Payson for tonight’s 6 p.m. regular season finale.
The Winslow rivalry isn’t so heated in most sports. But, if you’re talking softball, Payson-Winslow is as good as it gets.
These teams have gone back and forth for more than a decade, battling for both region/section and state supremacy.
It was Winslow that handed Payson a heartbreaking defeat in the Longhorns’ first state championship appearance in 2014 a year after eliminating the Horns in the semifinals. And it was the Bulldogs that Payson outlasted in an epic semifinal the next year to return to the title game.
And the teams regularly battle for 3A East dominance.
The rivalry has been no different this season. The third-ranked Bulldogs beat the Longhorns 8-7 in Winslow earlier this season.
In the rematch in Payson on Thursday night, the Longhorns got a chance to avenge that heartbreaker. But the third-ranked Bulldogs jumped out to an early 6-0 lead and held off a Payson comeback bid to win 7-5.
The Bulldogs (13-2 ranking games) took a huge step toward winning the 3A East Region Championship, improving to 8-1 with just a game against Show Low left. Snowflake (14-2 ranking games) is second at 7-2. Payson (5-4 region) handed the Lobos one of those losses 2-1. The Longhorns close the regular season at home against #4 Snowflake at 6 o’clock tonight.
Payson (10-8 ranking games) slid from #12 to #13 in Friday’s 3A rankings. The Longhorns are likely to host a play-in game on Saturday, April 30, as they’re unlikely to drop below #16 no matter what happens against Snowflake.
Boone stellar in relief
Kaylee Boone, who’s been very effective in her limited use in the circle this season, including twirling a four-hit gem in the win at Snowflake, came on to scatter three hits and surrender one run over the final four innings and give her team a chance to rally. She struck out four and didn’t walk anyone.
Payson outscored the visitors 5-1 over the final five innings but six runs in the first two innings by Winslow was too deep a hole to climb out of.
But the Longhorns certainly tried.
They scored one in the third, three in the fourth and threatened to come all the way back in the seventh. They scored once and put runners on second and third with one out. But a runner was thrown out on a close play at the plate trying to score on a passed ball and the next batter flew out to end it.
Ivy Woolwine reached base three times with two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs to lead Payson’s 11-hit attack. Chancie Deaton doubled and singled and drove in a run, Bree Hall added two hits and an RBI and Hailey Bramlet delivered two hits, including a triple.
Senior night/BBQ Fundraiser
Boone, the team’s only senior, will be recognized before tonight’s game against the Lobos. The annual barbecue fundraiser takes place during the junior varsity game before the varsity contest.