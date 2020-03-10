Humans can’t fly.
But many sure like to push the boundaries at Rumsey Skate Park in Payson.
Head over there on many weekends and you’ll find skateboard enthusiasts spending as much time in the air as they do on the ground.
They get on their skateboards and head down a quarter-pipe, picking up speed as they approach the next one of these metal ramps. Up the ramp they go, hitting open air.
They use one hand to grab their colorful and uniquely designed board and balance themselves with their other arm.
They try different moves as they glide through space.
But they aren’t birds, so down they come, landing on the other side of the ramp and rolling out onto the surface.
These metal ramps aren’t the standard. Most skate parks feature concrete ramps.
“These metal ramps are slippery,” said Bret Thornton, who was at the park with his sons Nathan and Seth.
You’ll often find 2014 Payson High graduate Chris Sadowski, 24, here on weekends. He grew up in Payson before moving to the Valley and is stoked to get back here regularly.
“I come up here on weekends to get away from city life,” he said between his runs one Saturday morning.
“I learned most of what I know here. There are bigger skate parks, but I love this one. It’s home.”
He said he’s been riding skateboards for 14 or 15 years.
The Thorntons lack his experience. They ride scooters.
Bret said the wood surface of scooters and skateboards are called decks.
“We’re shredding the decks,” he said with a laugh as he tightened a wheel on his scooter, sorry, deck. “We’re learning all the lingo. I’m a scooter dad when I don’t know all the lingo.”
There’s plenty to learn. And he’s doing his best. He’s no poser. He takes his sons all over the state in search of new skate park experiences.
“We just started in this game and we’ve been hitting up all the skate parks in Arizona for a month. There’s 30 in the Valley and more in Flagstaff, Cottonwood, Prescott Valley, Prescott and Sedona. They’re all big.”
He said AZ Grind in Gilbert is “the best indoor skate park.”
Payson’s skate park isn’t big like many of those. No, Bret said it’s comparable to the small skate park in Holbrook.
And that’s why some people like it just the way it is.
Yes, there’s plenty of air.