Mark Drouillet and Preston Power combined for 35 points as Show Low opened 3A East Region boys basketball play with a 67-60 win at Payson on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Drouillet scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Cougars and Power added 17 points. Jason Crawford chipped in nine points and Luke Morrow eight.
Show Low entered the game at #23 in the 3A rankings. The Cougars improved to 6-4 in the non-tournament games that count in the rankings.
Payson slipped to 3-12 overall, 2-5 in ranking games and 0-1 in the 3A East.
Dexter Waterman led a trio of Longhorns scoring in double figures with 14 points. Mikey Schinstock added 12 points and Christian Ramirez 10. Sergio Madrid scored eight points.
The Longhorns led 14-8 early but the Cougars caught them and went up 20-19 early in the second quarter.
Payson regained the lead and was up 23-20 before the visitors went on a 29-9 run to take a 17-point lead, 49-32, in the third quarter. Show Low led 52-35 before the home team fought back with a 25-8 run to cut the deficit to four points, 64-60, on a pair of Anthony Gueregue free throws with 51.90 seconds remaining.
But the Cougars scored the final three points to hold on for the win.
Holbrook, Blue Ridge
Show Low hosts #4 (Jan. 10 ranking) Holbrook (14-4) tonight. The Roadrunners lost 63-60 in overtime to visiting Blue Ridge in the 3A East opener for both teams on Tuesday. It was their second consecutive setback after a setback at #1 Chandler Valley Christian (81-50) on Jan. 7.
Blue Ridge was #8 in Tuesday’s rankings and should move up after knocking off Holbrook. The Yellow Jackets improved to 10-3 overall and 5-0 in ranking games.
Snowflake
No. 12 (Jan. 10 ranking) Snowflake improved to 2-0 in the 3A East with a 55-49 win at Winslow on Tuesday in a rematch of an earlier region game Snowflake won 52-32 at home on Dec. 20. The Lobos play at Payson tonight.
The Lobos lost 56-41 at Pima (13-2 overall, 8-0 ranking games), which is ranked #1 in 2A before beating St. David at home 62-52 on Saturday, Jan. 7. St. David is 11-1 and ranked #4 in 1A.
Mogollon
Mogollon was #5 in the Tuesday’s 1A boys basketball rankings at 5-2. The Mustangs look to get back in the win column tonight at Fort Thomas after falling 54-50 at Hayden on Jan. 7 in its first game in three weeks and 65-51 at home against North Valley Christian on Monday, Jan. 9.
Mogollon then faces four games in five days all at home — Cibecue Dishchii’bikoh on Tuesday, Jan. 17, St. Johns on Thursday, Jan. 19, Valley Lutheran on Friday, Jan. 20 and Hayden on Saturday, Jan. 21.