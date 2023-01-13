Mark Drouillet and Preston Power combined for 35 points as Show Low opened 3A East Region boys basketball play with a 67-60 win at Payson on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Drouillet scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Cougars and Power added 17 points. Jason Crawford chipped in nine points and Luke Morrow eight.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you