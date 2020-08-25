Larry Smith shot a net 67 to win the First Flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Mixed Bag Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Aug. 19.
Steve Thompson finished second with 69 and Dave Herbert (70) third.
The tournament featured switching between the red and white tees.
Alex Armenta fired 63 for the lowest net score of the day to win the Second Flight. He was closest to the pin on both No. 14 (4-7½) and No. 17 (6-1). Dennis Schwebs (66) finished second and Mike McKee (68) third.
Dave Rutter (66) won the Third Flight ahead of runner-up Chuck Carrier (68) and Gary Campbell (70).
Terry Lindsey had the longest putt, sinking it from 19 feet 1 inch for a eagle on No. 9.
Joining Armenta as closest-to-the-pin winners were: Herbert (No. 5, 9 feet 5½ inches) and Tim Hughes (No. 8, 11-11).