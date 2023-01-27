Snowflake boys basketball under the new tutelage of coach Joe Clare seems to be all about selfless play and team defense.
His players don’t seem to mind who scores or gets the accolades as long as the team wins.
And the Lobos have done plenty of that.
Mark Brimhall and Cooper Dewitt scored 18 points apiece to lead the offense in a 55-40 3A East game against visiting Show Low on Friday, Jan. 20.
The Lobos, #8 in the Jan. 20 3A rankings, improved to 14-2 overall, 10-2 in ranking games and 4-0 in the region.
Snowflake was set to continue 3A East play at Holbrook on Tuesday, Jan. 24 before playing at Blue Ridge tonight (Friday, Jan. 27). The Lobos host Payson on Tuesday, Jan. 31, play their final non-region game at Chinle on Wednesday, Feb. 1 ahead of a rematch at Show Low on Friday, Feb. 3.
Snowflake started the game with a ferocious onslaught and jumped out to an early 21-6 lead. The Lobos forced turnovers on the defensive end and played beautiful team basketball.
The home team won a defense-dominated second quarter 6-3. Show Low outscored Snowflake 19-15 in the third quarter but it wasn’t enough and the Lobos padded the lead in the final quarter to secure the victory.
Dewitt scored eight points in the first quarter and Cooper Rapier added seven points in the frame. Bradden Lewis had three of his five assists in the quarter and Lance Christensen added two assists.
Brimhall scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half. His leadership did not stop on the offensive end of the floor. His positioning defensively created steals and allowed him to take a charge.
“We have really been focusing on helping the helper and being in the right spots on defense,” Clare said. “Matt has been there all year long. I think that is his 11th offensive foul taken this year.
“Tyler Clare is also in the right spots a lot, but he is just bigger than everyone else and he doesn’t fall down so he doesn’t get those calls. But it’s nice to see our defense coming together.”
Tyler Clare led all players with seven rebounds. Christensen finished with six steals.
These stats are a clear example of how each player worked to find their role in every game and then use their gifts to gain an advantage.
“Our boys have been playing well together,” Joe Clare said. “We went over patience in practice, waiting for passes to develop, and finding open lanes. In the second half, we started pressing and got some easy turnovers and layups.”
Preston Power led Show Low with 17 points and six rebounds. Luke Morrow added nine points and Mark Drouillet six points and four steals.
The Cougars played most of the game without one of their top players as Nash Brewer hurt his ankle one minute into the second quarter and didn’t return.
But Show Low kept fighting without him and cut the deficit to eight points in the third quarter.
“You hate to see anyone get hurt,” Joe Clare said “But give Show Low credit. They rallied around one of their captains. They fought hard, which is awesome to see. I feel bad for Nash. He is a great kid. He got hurt in the semifinals of football with something similar and I just hope he gets healthy soon and that he can finish off the season.”
The #18 Cougars (9-11, 6-6 ranking games, 1-2 3A East) were scheduled to host Blue Ridge on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and play at Winslow tonight (Friday, Jan. 27) before hosting Payson on Saturday, Jan. 28. Show Low plays at Holbrook on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and gets a rematch with Snowflake at Show Low on Friday, Feb. 3.