The boys basketball season tipped off in the latter part of November, but the action really gets hot in January with battles going a long way toward determining both region champions and state tournament seeding.
The initial rankings were set to be released on Thursday, Jan. 5 at azpreps365.com (then click on the rankings tab), but we’ve had about six weeks of games to get an idea of what to look for in this pivotal month.
He’s an overview of where our local teams are at.
3A
Snowflake
Snowflake storms into the 2023 portion of the schedule at 9-2 and fresh off winning the Chandler Prep Epic Tournaments New Years Classic on Dec. 28-30.
The Lobos (5-1 ranking games, 1-0 3A East) went 4-1 in the tournament, beating a 12-2 Monument Valley team 73-62 in the final.
Snowflake was set to play at Pima on Jan. 5 before hosting St. David at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Lobos return to 3A East action for a game at Winslow (3-6) on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the rematch of a 52-32 win at home in the Lobos’ lone region contest. Snowflake then plays at Payson on Friday, Jan. 13.
Holbrook is one of the teams expected to compete for the 3A East title. The Roadrunners are 13-2 overall and 5-0 in ranking games. The Roadrunners host Round Valley on Jan. 5, play at Valley Christian on Saturday, Jan. 7, host Blue Ridge at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and play at Show Low on Friday, Jan. 13.
Blue Ridge
Blue Ridge (9-4, 3-0, 0-0) went 3-3 in the White Mountain Holiday Classic it hosted on Dec. 29-31, losing to Tucson Marana 62-54 in the title game in a rematch of a game Marana won 63-57 the previous day. The Yellow Jackets’ other loss came against Tucson Tanque Verde 58-43 on Dec. 29. They avenged that loss 48-38 in the semifinals. The Jackets beat Kingman Academy 64-40 and Willow Canyon 60-45 in its other tournament games.
The Yellow Jackets were set to play at Window Rock on Wednesday, Jan. 4, host Ganado (2-8, 0-6, 0-2 3A North) on Friday, Jan. 6 and play at Round Valley at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 before returning to 3A East play at Holbrook on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Blue Ridge hosts Winslow on Friday, Jan. 13.
Show Low
Show Low (6-6 entering WMHC, 5-3, 0-0) plays at Thatcher at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 before opening 3A East play at Payson on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and hosting Holbrook on Friday, Jan. 13.
Payson
After opening 3A East play with home games against Show Low on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Snowflake on Friday, Jan. 13, Payson (3-11, 2-4, 0-0) plays non-region contests at home against Globe on Monday, Jan. 16 and at Camp Verde on Tuesday, Jan. 17 before returning to region action at Blue Ridge on Thursday, Jan. 19.
The Longhorns are coming off an 0-5 performance in the Pima Community College Christmas Tournament. They’ll look to work on things they learned in the tournament as they open region play.
Alchesay
Alchesay is in the 3A North. The Falcons reached the 2A state final in 2019, losing to Scottsdale Christian.
The Falcons are 2-1 in the 3A North and carried a 7-8 overall record into the Chandler Prep New Years Classic on Dec. 28-30. They’re 4-4 in ranking games into tonight’s (Jan. 6) home game against Window Rock in a rematch of a 57-55 win at Window Rock on Dec. 22.
Alchesay has an away game at Monument Valley (7-0 ranking games, 2-0 3A North) on Jan. 28 with a chance to avenge a 71-59 home-court loss on Dec. 17.
But that’s just one of several key games remaining on the Alchesay schedule. The Falcons also face a pair of games against Page (7-5, 4-1, 2-0) at Page on Jan. 14 and at home on Feb. 4 and Chinle (8-2 entering the White Mountain Holiday Classic Dec. 29-31, 5-2, 2-0) at home on Jan. 19 and at Chinle on Jan. 26.
2A
St. Johns
St. Johns (4-6, 3-2, 2-0 2A North) was scheduled to return to 2A North play at home against Pinon on Tuesday, Jan. 3, host a non-region game with St. David on Friday, Jan. 6 and host Many Farms in a 2A North contest at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Redskins play at Sanders Valley in another region game on Monday, Jan. 9 before renewing their rivalry at Round Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Round Valley
Before hosting St. Johns, Round Valley (5-5, 2-3, 2-0 2A North) was set to play non-region games at Morenci on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Holbrook on Thursday, Jan. 5 and at home against Blue Ridge at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Elks return to 2A North action at home against Pinon at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.
1A
Mogollon
Mogollon (5-5 overall, 5-0 ranking games, 2-0 1A North) plays at Hayden (7-3, 5-0, 1-0 1A North) in a 1A North game at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 and host North Valley Christian in a non-region contest at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 before returning the region play at Fort Thomas at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.
Dishchii’bikohCibecue Dishchii’bikoh (4-5 entering Chandler Prep New Years Classic, 2-2, 1-1 1A North) was set to host Fort Thomas in a region contest on Thursday, Jan. 5, and Sequoia Charter in a non-region game at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 before returning to 1A North action at home against Joseph City on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Hayden on Thursday, Jan. 12.