Snowflake’s Kadee Penrod looks to pass the ball as Payson’s Chloe Hancock defends in the Lobos’ win in Payson on January 13. Snowflake beat visiting Show Low 38-37 on Friday, Jan. 20 for its fourth win in five games.
Snowflake’s Ellie Huish rushes to defend as Brianna Marinelli gets set to take a shot during Snowflake’s win at Payson on Jan. 13. The Lobos beat Show Low 38-37 on Friday, Jan. 20 for their fourth win in five games.
Snowflake continued its recent strong play with a thrilling 38-37 home-court 3A East girls basketball win over rival Show Low on Friday, Jan. 20.
The No. 22 (Jan. 20 3A rankings) Lobos improved to 4-7 in ranking games with their fourth win in five games. Snowflake moved into a first-place tie in the region with #15 Winslow at 3-1.
It was #8 Show Low’s first 3A East loss and the Cougars slipped into a third-place tie in the region with #11 Blue Ridge at 2-1.
Snowflake’s Kadee Penrod sank one of two free throws with six seconds remaining to put the Lobos ahead 38-34 before Mikenzie Kulish drained a three-point basket to cut the final margin to one point.
Alivia Schneider led Snowflake with a 17-point, 13-rebound double-double. But it was a team victory as six of her teammates combined for 11 of the Lobos’ 12 fourth-quarter points.
It may look like an upset, but the Lobos aren’t surprised and are playing much better in January than they did in December as they fight for a 3A East Region championship and a spot in the state tournament.
The Lobos were coming off a 55-44 non-region loss to #5 Window Rock at Snowflake on Wednesday, Jan. 18, their only loss since Jan. 5.
Show Low (14-7 overall, 8-4 ranking games) came out of the gate in a defensive press led by guards Raquel Wilson, Alex Swanson and Kulish led to many careless mistakes by the Lobos.
But the Lobos righted the ship and fought to a 12-9 first quarter lead and the home team led after every quarter.
Show Low had three shot-clock violations in the game and Penrod and Haddli Nichols both forced critical Cougar turnovers in the final quarter.
Snowflake was scheduled to play at Holbrook on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and plays at Blue Ridge tonight (Jan. 27) before hosting #27 Payson on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Show Low has plenty of opportunities to rebound from the loss with three games this week. The Cougars were set to host Blue Ridge on Tuesday, Jan. 24 before playing at Winslow on Friday, Jan. 27 and hosting Payson on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Cougars play at #25 Holbrook on Tuesday, Jan. 31 before a rematch against the Lobos at Show Low on Feb. 3.