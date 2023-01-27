Snowflake continued its recent strong play with a thrilling 38-37 home-court 3A East girls basketball win over rival Show Low on Friday, Jan. 20.

The No. 22 (Jan. 20 3A rankings) Lobos improved to 4-7 in ranking games with their fourth win in five games. Snowflake moved into a first-place tie in the region with #15 Winslow at 3-1.

Tags

Recommended for you