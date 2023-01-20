When Mike Brogan leads his Snowflake girls basketball team onto the court to face visiting rival Show Low tonight at 6 o’clock, he’ll have mixed emotions.
The first-year Lobos head coach spent the last five seasons as Show Low’s girls basketball head coach.
“It’s a tough spot for me because I’ve coached all but one or two of those girls,” Brogan said. “They’re a great group of girls. And the coaches there were on my coaching staff and I think the world of all of them, but still want to win that game a whole bunch.”
And the Feb. 3 rematch in Show Low.
Tonight’s game is big for both teams and the outcome could go a long way toward determining the 3A East Region champion.
Show Low stood at #8 in the Jan. 17 3A rankings and enter tonight’s game at 15-7 overall, 8-3 in ranking games and 2-0 in the region under first-year head coach Christie Francis. They’ve established themselves as a team to beat in the region.
They have a chance to do more establishing against the Lobos.
Forget about Snowflake’s 9-10 overall record, the Lobos’ 3-6 mark in ranking games and #22 state ranking. They’ve moved up three spots from the Jan. 13 rankings and the Lobos are 2-1 in the 3A East after avenging a 57-37 home-court loss against Winslow on Dec. 20 by beating the Bulldogs 46-41 on the road on January 10.
The Lobos are trying to turn the corner after a slow start.
And the start of 3A East Region play served as sort of a new year’s resolution to start winning more. They followed that up with a 62-44 win at #17 Payson on Friday, Jan. 13.
“Jekyll and Hyde,” Brogan said of the up and down start to the season.
It’s been more Jekyll and less Hyde of late with the team back at full strength after roster issues early on.
“We’re pretty balanced,” Brogan said. “We’ve got about five girls who can lead us in scoring on any night.”
It took some time for the team to begin jelling once juniors Alivia Schneider and Kloah Ulberg got back into the mix after helping lead the volleyball team to the state championship.
“This is actually the group of girls we had play all summer together,” Brogan said. “Those two girls were missing for volleyball stuff. So, when we got them back it kind of completed our team.”
Schneider (16) and Ulberg (14) combined for 30 points to lead the Lobos at Payson. Junior Kinzee Brogan scored nine and junior Haddli Nichols six.
The Lobos faced a very challenging week with a non-region home game against #4 Window Rock (Wednesday, Jan. 18) prior to the Show Low showdown.
Show Low’s strong start
Show Low’s impressive record is loaded with tests against some of the better teams in the state. They’ve suffered a 60-46 loss at #2 Monument Valley on Nov. 29, a 38-37 heartbreaker at home against #9 Chinle on Dec. 20, and a 52-45 defeat at #11 Thatcher on Jan. 7.
But they’ve won most games, including against the #14 team in 2A, Miami (9-4).
The Cougars went 4-0 in the Longhorn Winter Stampede at Payson on Dec. 16-17.
They won 52-33 at Payson in the 3A East opener and posted a 32-27 triumph at home against Holbrook.
Show Low has a chance to establish itself as the team to beat in the region with a win tonight. Winslow is 2-1 in the region, #14 Blue Ridge (4-2 ranking games) is 1-1.
But a Snowflake win really muddies up the 3A East water, creating openings for the Lobos, Winslow, Blue Ridge and Payson. Payson is 0-2 in the region but 6-3 in ranking games after bouncing back from the Show Low and Snowflake losses to beat Globe 74-28 in a non-region game on Monday, Jan. 16. Payson was set for a makeup game at Camp Verde on Tuesday, Jan. 17 before returning to 3A East play at Blue Ridge on Thursday, Jan. 19. The Longhorns host Winslow on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
It’s been a team effort for Show Low.
Junior Aubrie Wilson is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 10.1 points, followed by junior Mikenzie Kulish (9.5), who leads the team with 2.6 steals per game.
Senior Sadee Hall is averaging 7.1 points and leads the team in rebounding (5.5 average), followed by Aubrie Wilson (4.4), who also leads the team with 2.1 assists per game. That’s just a fraction more than sophomore Raquel Wilson (2.0), who’s also averaging 7.1 points and 2.3 steals. Senior Alex Swanson is averaging 6.1 points and 1.9 steals.
In the win at Payson, Aubrie Wilson produced a double-double with12 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Alex Swanson added 11 points and three steals, Hall seven points and eight rebounds and Mikenzie Kulish seven points, six rebounds and four steals.