They don’t have a column on Payson’s new scoreboard for what the Longhorns produced on Friday night.
Sure, there’s one for runs. But there’s nothing measuring heart.
If they did, they’d need a triple-digit number.
Payson’s softball team fought off the cold and the doubts after watching visiting Phoenix Northwest Christian score six runs in the top of the seventh to turn a tight one-run contest into a laugher.
But the Longhorns didn’t hang their heads. No, they got busy with the bats and wiped the smiles off the faces of the Crusaders and their fans.
Payson answered with six runs of its on in the bottom of the inning and had the winning run on second base when NWC finally recorded the final out to escape with a wild 11-10 victory.
Five errors hurt the Longhorns. NWC also committed five errors on a night with temperatures dipping into the 30s.
But it wasn’t the cold that Payson coach Christina Burke wanted to talk about after the game.
“They have so much heart,” Burke said of her players. “We made a few errors, big errors that got us in a hole, but the difference is I knew we had the potential to turn the game around and we did just that.
“Tonight, we fell short by one but boy did we grow. I count that as a win in my book.”
Rayn Romero pitched the first 6 1/3 innings before Ivy Woolwine got the final two outs for Payson.
Payson out-hit the Crusaders 9-6, but the visitors took advantage of the defensive miscues and seven walks.
Woolwine went 4-for-4 with three RBI. Romero and Chancie Deaton both singled and drove in two.
Burke shared an interaction she had with one of her players late Friday night.
“I sent a message out after the game reminding them to hold their heads high and tell them how proud I was of them,” the coach said. “And I got a personal message back from one of the girls and she thanked me and said 99% of teams would’ve called it a night (down six runs entering the bottom of the seventh) and only 1% would keep fighting and competing so they didn’t let their coach down. It brought tears to my eyes as that showed me how bought in these girls are.”
The Longhorns carried a 2-3 record into their Monday, March 14 home game against Chino Valley. They host Camp Verde in a makeup game at 6 o’clock tonight.
Payson closes a busy week with its Gracie Haught Classic on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19.