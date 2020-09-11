They keep lacing up the cleats and running onto the field.
Well, some still run.
For others, it’s more of a trot.
Or a walk.
However they got into position, senior softball players from across the Arizona converged on Payson this week for the annual Payson Senior Softball Classic.
Two of the 15 teams came all the way from Albuquerque, N.M.
Why?
Because they still love the game.
They relish getting back on the field with their friends, especially with the isolation many of them have dealt with under COVID-19 restrictions in recent months.
Some have played softball for close to a half century.
And softball offers them a chance to stay active.
One division featured teams comprised of those ages 67-and-over. The other was for those 57-and-over. There are some players as old as 80. Most of the players are men, but there are a few women playing, as well.
Two Payson teams — the Payson Tumbleweeds and the Payson Cougars/Buffalo — competed.
And they can still hit.
The running aspect of the game proved more challenging for some, although they still manage to get around the bases.
It takes a little time for a batter legging out a triple to catch his breath.
Many still slide. Of course they do. They’re players and they remain highly competitive no matter their age. That competitiveness never diminishes even as the body aches increase.
The tournament utilized three Rumsey Park fields — Rumsey 2, Randy Johnson Hall of Fame Field and D-Backs Legends Field.
The Payson Cougars/Buffalo recruit teams for the tournament and play year-round. They travel to the Valley for games during the cooler months. Valley teams travel here for doubleheaders against the Cougars during the summer. Because of COVID-19, a lot of Valley teams haven’t been able to play this summer.
Anyone who wants to join the Payson team can visit paysoncougars.com or call Lou Felix at 928-970-1991.