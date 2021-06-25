Thirty-one of the announced 32 teams signed up to play in the June 19-20 Payson Invitational Softball Tournament at Rumsey Park participated despite road closures and evacuations of Pine-Strawberry residents from the Backbone Fire to Payson.
The slowpitch tournament is the first of three in the annual Payson Summer Softball Series. The tournaments raise money for area veterans and promote the growth of softball in Payson.
The series continues with the Beat the Heat the weekend of July 31-Aug. 1 and wraps up with Home Runs For Vets set for Sept. 18-19.
The Payson Invitational featured championships in five divisions.
On Saturday, Green Star Clinics won the men’s title, No New Friendz the women’s D crown and She Wildin the women’s E championship. On Sunday, NSL won the co-ed rec championship and Hit Squad the co-ed E title.
