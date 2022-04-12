Payson plays some adventurous softball games this season.
The Longhorns led a Round Valley team ranked #2 in 2A by five runs after two innings on Saturday afternoon.
Unfortunately for the home team, games last for seven innings.
And the Elks erupted for 19 runs over the final four innings to overcome the early 8-3 deficit and win 22-13.
The wild contest capped a week that saw Payson drop a pair of one-run 3A East games on the road.
Round Valley improved to 16-2 overall and 12-1 ranking games.
Payson, which entered the game ranked #18 in 3A, fell to 12-9 overall and 7-7 ranking games.
Against the Elks, the Longhorns four in the first, four in the second and five in the sixth. But the visitors scored in six of the seven innings: two in the first, one in the second, five in the fourth, four in both the fifth and sixth and six in the seventh.
Bree Hall homered and doubled twice to lead Payson’s 16-hit attack. She drove in six runs. Hailey Bramlet added a triple among three hits and two RBI. Ivy Woolwine doubled twice and drove in a run, and Kaylee Boone and Holdyn Waterman added two hits and an RBI each and Rayn Romero doubled and drove in two.
The Longhorns are 2-3 in the 3A East after losing 8-7 at #2 (3A) Winslow on April 5 and 10-9 at Holbrook on April 7.
Winslow 8, Payson 7The Longhorns jumped out to a 7-1 lead on the Bulldogs entering the bottom of the third, but the Bulldogs erupted for six runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull out a thriller.
Winslow (7-3 overall, 6-0 3A East, 11-1 ranking games) is the only 3A East team without a region loss.
Winslow outhit the Longhorns nine-eight. Both teams committed three errors.
Kaylee Boone and Ivy Woolwine both had two hits, Hailey Bramlet homered and drove in two. Brinna Hall doubled, drove in a pair and scored two runs.
Payson drew three walks. Winslow batters worked five walks.
Only three of the eight runs against Rayn Romero were earned.
M Flores scattered four hits in five innings of one-run relief for the win. B Barris started and surrendered two hits, walked three and six runs in two innings. Only two of the runs were earned.
Holbrook 10, Payson 9Six errors cost the Longhorns in a 10-9 loss at Holbrook.
No. 16 Holbrook outhit Payson 13-11 in improving to 6-7 in ranking games.
Ivy Woolwine went 4-for-4 and drove in a run. H Waterman had a triple among two hits and drove in three runs. Hailey Bramlet homered and doubled and drove in two. Lexi Lee added two hits and an RBI.