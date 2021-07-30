Expect plenty of visitors this weekend as 34 teams converge on Payson for the Beat the Heat slowpitch softball tournament at Rumsey Park.
The tournament sponsored by the nonprofit Home Runs for Vets is part of the annual Payson Summer Softball Series designed to grow softball in Payson and raise money for local veterans.
After last year’s Beat the Heat tournament, organizer Joshua Lyon said the nonprofit has raised $7,000 for area veterans over the years.
This year’s Summer Series started with the last month’s Payson Invitational and concludes with the Home Runs for Vets Tournament in September.
All proceeds will be donated to support local military veterans and support suicide awareness and prevention.
Lyon is always looking for volunteers to help run the tournaments. Anyone interested in helping the final tournament this year or donating can contact Lyon at 509-999-3556 or email HR4Vets@yahoo.com or visit the Home Runs for Vets Facebook page.