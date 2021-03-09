Payson closed the regular season with a dual battle at Snowflake. The Lobos won 11 of the 14 weights to improve to 11-1.
All three of Payson’s wins — Hunter Bramlet (106), Travis Christianson (182) and Soto Sellis (220) — came by pin. The Longhorns finished 6-8. Payson lost three forfeits.
The Longhorns host the Division 3 Section 2 Tournament on Saturday, March 13.
Christianson improved to 14-0 in handing Payson Cardon his first loss of the season with a pin in 1:26.
Soto Sellis also improved to 14-0 with his pin of Clare Tyler in the same 1:26.