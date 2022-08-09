A school year that started with her blocking attacks at the volleyball net ended with Isabella Spear climbing the medal stand at the state track and field meet.
Spear closed her sports career at Payson High School with her biggest performance.
She finished third in the girls shot put in the AIA Division 3 State Track and Field Championships with a career-best 36-feet 10.25-inch effort at Mesa Community College.
Spear has been selected the Roundup’s 2021-22 PHS Female Athlete of the Year.
She placed 15th in the discus (92-10).
Spear even helped the wrestling team, serving as a manager. She also wanted to enter the girls state wrestling tournament but only wrestled once during the season and just didn’t get adequate experience before the tournament.
And not competing in the girls wrestling state tournament gave her time to prepare for track season.
The preparation helped.
“I was so excited,” she said of the her state medal. “I couldn’t even comprehend what was going on. I worked so hard this year. I put in so much effort. I didn’t get first but it paid off.
“I had like a two-foot PR. I PR’d twice at the state meet.”
She topped her previous best throw of 34-0 in the Bubba Nielsen Inv./Payson Rotary Freshman-Sophomore Meet in Payson by 2 feet 10.25 inches. She topped it with a PR 35-10 on her third throw at state, then went a 1 foot 0.25 inches better on her fifth and final throw.
Spear challenged for the top spot on the podium, finishing just 3.75 inches behind Safford junior Jasmyn Rios, who won with a 37-2 effort. Queen Creek American Leadership Academy sophomore Brinlee Clouse was second at 36-11.75.
She qualified in both events as a junior, as well but didn’t place in either. That experience helped her.
“When I qualified last year I was like super nervous and hopped up on adrenaline,” she said. “I just kept flying out of the ring. I scratched on almost every single throw. But this time I was like, ‘OK, you know what to expect. You know what to do. Get it done.’”
This year, the discus was held on Tuesday and the shot on Saturday, unlike last year when the state meet for D3 was held on Friday and Saturday.
She liked the fact that she had three full days after the discus to focus on the shot put.
“I think so,” she said when asked if it was better than doing them on back-to-back days. “It gave me more time to focus on it. It was like ‘this is the only event I have, I’ll give it my all.’”
She’s accepted a track and field scholarship from Ottawa University in Surprise and starts classes on Aug. 20.
“My end goal is to be a marine biologist,” she said as she embarks on her collegiate years. She’s already focusing on her throws.
She said she was inspired by Faith Haught, who won the state discus title as a senior last year and then walked onto the Villanova track and field team and is a freshman thrower there this past spring and had success.
“Oh yeah, Faith set the bar high,” she said. “I was so happy that I got to throw with her for a couple of years. Her and I got so close last year and it was so cool seeing her win that state championship with discus. We’ve been texting. She definitely inspires me. She’s so cool.”
Spear followed up her state meet performance by breaking her own PHS record in girls power clean during weight lifting class this spring, going 185 pounds, 10 pounds to beat the 175 mark she lifted in October.