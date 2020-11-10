VBL v SL 10-27-20 c200 Kylee Carnes Alex Hagan

Kylee Carnes (4) and Alex Hagan go for the ball against Show Low on Oct. 27, 2020. The Cougars won that game but Payson won a third-place 3A East showdown in Show Low and hosts Phoenix Bourgade Catholic in a 3A state tournament play-in game at 6 o’clock tonight.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Payson beat host Show Low to claim third place in 3A East volleyball on Thursday night.

The Longhorns finished 10-6 overall and 6-4 in the region.

The Cougars finished 5-8 overall and 5-5 in the region.

Payson earned a split of its two 3A East games against Show Low after losing at home on Oct. 27.

The No. 15 Longhorns host No. 18 Phoenix Bourgade Catholic in a 3A State Tournament play-in game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The loss pushed Show Low from No. 17 to No. 19 in the rankings. The Cougars will play a play-in game at No. 14 Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian.

Payson lost 3-0 at Snowflake on Oct. 29 before winning 3-1 in a non-region game at Safford on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Against Safford, Kylee Carnes led Payson with 15 kills and 18 digs. She hit .393 and was 10-for-10 in serve receive. She added three blocks, 21 assists on 58-for-63 setting and was 14 of 15 serving with two aces.

Payson served 96% (80-for-83) with 10 aces.

Mayzee Taylor was 11-for-11 serving with four aces. Whitney Roberson served 20-for-20 with two aces. Kyler Smith was 16-for-16 serving.

Alex Hagen had 11 kills and was 11-for-14 in serve receive.

Cadence White had five blocks, Aspen Harrison four blocks.

Shelby McNeeley was 16-for-21 digging, Rylee Carnes 10-for-10, Taylor 9-for-9 and Roberson 7-for-7.

McNeeley was 17-for-19 in serve receiving, Alex Hagan 11-for-14 and Taylor 9-for-10.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you