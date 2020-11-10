Payson beat host Show Low to claim third place in 3A East volleyball on Thursday night.
The Longhorns finished 10-6 overall and 6-4 in the region.
The Cougars finished 5-8 overall and 5-5 in the region.
Payson earned a split of its two 3A East games against Show Low after losing at home on Oct. 27.
The No. 15 Longhorns host No. 18 Phoenix Bourgade Catholic in a 3A State Tournament play-in game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The loss pushed Show Low from No. 17 to No. 19 in the rankings. The Cougars will play a play-in game at No. 14 Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian.
Payson lost 3-0 at Snowflake on Oct. 29 before winning 3-1 in a non-region game at Safford on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Against Safford, Kylee Carnes led Payson with 15 kills and 18 digs. She hit .393 and was 10-for-10 in serve receive. She added three blocks, 21 assists on 58-for-63 setting and was 14 of 15 serving with two aces.
Payson served 96% (80-for-83) with 10 aces.
Mayzee Taylor was 11-for-11 serving with four aces. Whitney Roberson served 20-for-20 with two aces. Kyler Smith was 16-for-16 serving.
Alex Hagen had 11 kills and was 11-for-14 in serve receive.
Cadence White had five blocks, Aspen Harrison four blocks.
Shelby McNeeley was 16-for-21 digging, Rylee Carnes 10-for-10, Taylor 9-for-9 and Roberson 7-for-7.
McNeeley was 17-for-19 in serve receiving, Alex Hagan 11-for-14 and Taylor 9-for-10.