Tournaments offer high school volleyball teams a chance to gain experience, learn, bond and compete.
And have fun.
And that’s just what Payson’s players and coaches did in the 14-team Payson Invitational they hosted on Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18.
It was the Longhorns’ first tournament experience since 2019 because no regular season tournaments were allowed last year because of COVID-19 concerns.
“The girls did learn a lot and we had a fun weekend,” said Payson assistant coach Desirae Huff.
Huff, the former PHS varsity head coach and current freshman coach, and varsity assistant and JV head coach Kyleah Sayer stepped up when needed as varsity head coach Kamae Carnes had to miss the tournament when someone she had contact with tested positive for COVID-19. She was set to return to practice on Monday, Sept. 20 if all goes as she expects.
“Thankfully, we have coaching staff that was able to step in and make the tournament a success,” Carnes wrote in an email to the Roundup.
Payson enjoyed a strong first day of the two-day Payson Invitational on Friday, winning two games and splitting two others.
The Horns beat Miami 15-8, 15-10 and Florence 15-14, 15-12, and split matches with Show Low 15-11, 6-15 and Winslow 10-15, 15-12. They earned the #6 seed for Saturday’s double-elimination bracket play.
On Saturday, Payson beat Florence 25-20, 25-27, 15-11 then lost to Winslow 16-25, 25-23, 12-15 and Northland Prep 20-25, 18-25.
Payson finished 3-2-2 in seven matches. Emma Macnab was voted the tournament’s top defensive player. Gilbert beat Gilbert Christian in straight sets in the title match.
Rematch week
Payson (3-1) returns to action with a rematch at Chino Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The Cougars handed the Longhorns their only regular-season loss 3-1 in Payson on Sept. 7.
The Longhorns then play another rematch at Fountain Hills on Thursday, Sept. 23. Payson beat the Falcons 3-2 in Payson on Sept. 2.
The Longhorns open 3A East Region play at home against Holbrook on Sept. 28.