The Longhorns (4-7) don’t play another home volleyball game until Oct. 21.
Against #1 Snowflake, again.
Payson found out how good the Lobos (9-0 power points games, 3-0 3A East) are when the Horns dropped a 16-25, 15-25 17-25 decision at Snowflake on Monday, Oct. 4.
But they already knew.
Snowflake is the standard for excellence in the 3A East. The Lobos have simply dominated the region in the sport for many years.
Other teams in the 3A East like Payson would love to be at Snowflake’s level.
They hoped they could compete with the Lobos this year. Maybe they still can. But they have some work to do. They’ll get a chance to see how far they’ve progressed in the rematch.
It’s been a rough stretch for the Longhorns. They lost at home to Blue Ridge on Sept. 30 in their third game in three nights.
The loss at Snowflake, came one night before a 3-1 setback at home against Show Low on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
After winning at Chino Valley on Sept. 21, the Longhorns lost at Fountain Hills on Sept. 23 after beating the Falcons in Payson earlier this season. That started a losing streak with setbacks at home against Holbrook on Sept. 28, at #3 Thatcher on Sept. 29 and at home against Blue Ridge on Sept. 30, then Snowflake and Show Low.
Talking after Monday’s Snowflake game, head coach Kamae Carnes said the team’s focus has shifted.
“We lost to Snowflake in three sets but we are very proud of our performance,” the coach said. “As a team, we sat down Monday and (set) some realistic goals going into a game against a solid state contending team, and in the match against Snowflake — we accomplished almost all of our goals we had set.
“Sometimes a win doesn’t necessarily reflect on the scoreboard, but in what you have set your mind to and accomplished together. Those kinds of milestones make me very proud.”
She offered the perfect example of what she’s talking about.
“One of our biggest accomplishments in the game against Snowflake was our block timing,” she said. “Robyn, Cadence, Chancie, Rylee, Kassidy and Isabella all contributed to what we called the block party. While Chancie Deaton (the birthday girl) led the team hitting .250. Emma Macnab kept our team strong with a solid serve receive and Joey Ramirez was our top server of the night serving five aces.”
She said the team played with drive and passion against Snowflake that she hopes they can duplicate.
The Longhorns play 3A East games at Winslow on Oct. 12, at Holbrook on Oct. 14 and stop at the Florence Gopher Get Down on Oct. 15-16 before resuming region play at Blue Ridge on Oct. 19.