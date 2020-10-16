No. 3 Snowflake beat No. 6 Payson 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 in a 3A East showdown in Wilson Dome on Tuesday.
The teams entered tied for the top spot in the region at 3-0, but it was the three-time defending champion Lobos that took control of the top spot.
The teams play again in Snowflake on Oct. 29.
The match marked the halfway point of the overall 16-game schedule for the Longhorns (6-2), although both teams still had six of 10 region games remaining, starting Thursday (Oct. 15) at Holbrook for Payson.
Next week will be busy for Payson, which plays three games in three days Oct. 20-22, hosting Winslow on Tuesday and Fountain Hills on Wednesday and playing at Blue Ridge on Thursday.