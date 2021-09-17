Payson hosts 13 other volleyball teams in the Payson Invitational on Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18.
Payson coach Kamae Carnes is looking forward to the tournament, which was canceled last year along with all other regular-season tournaments because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Two-day tournaments are always a lot of fun where the girls can gain a ton of experience to carry into their upcoming regional games,” she said.
Tournament games take place in both Wilson Dome and the high school gym. Tickets cost $10 for a one-day adult pass, $15 for a two-day adult pass, $7 for a one-day student pass and $10 for a two-day student pass.
Payson enters the tournament with a 3-1 record. The Longhorns fell at home to Chino Valley 3-1 on September 7. They came back one day later to win 26-24, 25-14, 25-16 at San Tan Foothills.
“We played well,” said coach Carnes of the San Tan Foothills game.
Robyn Wilson hit .385, Rylee Carnes hit .381 and Chancie Deaton .250. Carnes served 11 aces and Cadence White four aces. Emma Macnab had 17 “perfect” serve receive passes.
“NaLeah (Rhoda) had nine assists, which is good for a 6-2 offense,” the coach said.
The Longhorns are scheduled to play Winslow at 8:40 a.m. Sept. 17, Fountain Hills at 10:40 and Joseph City at 12:40 p.m., with more games to follow depending on how they do in those contests.
This is one of two tournaments Payson will participate in this season. The Horns compete in the Florence Gopher Get Down on Oct. 15-16.
The Longhorns get a chance to avenge the homecourt loss to Chino Valley when they travel for a rematch on the Cougars’ court on Tuesday, Sept. 21. They then close the week with a rematch at Fountain Hills on Thursday, Sept. 23.