Payson closed the regular season on a strong note, winning two of its final three games to clinch a berth in the 3A State Tournament Play-In Game.

Both wins came against Holbrook, 25-22, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19 at Holbrook then 25-22, 25-23, 25-17 at home in the regular-season finale on Wednesday.

