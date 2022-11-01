Payson closed the regular season on a strong note, winning two of its final three games to clinch a berth in the 3A State Tournament Play-In Game.
Both wins came against Holbrook, 25-22, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19 at Holbrook then 25-22, 25-23, 25-17 at home in the regular-season finale on Wednesday.
Payson finished #22 in the final rankings and play at #11 Tucson Tanque Verde at 6 o’clock tonight.
The winners of the play-in games involving the #9-24 teams playing at the high seeds move onto the 16-team state tournament, which begins with first-round and quarterfinal contests at Tempe Marcos de Niza on Nov. 5.
The semifinals are Nov. 11 at the same site, with the championship game also at Marcos de Niza at 5 p.m. on Nov. 11.
The Longhorns finished 5-12 in ranking games and 2-8 and in fifth place in the 3A East Region, one game ahead of Holbrook (1-9 3A East, 7-10 ranking games), which finished #20 in the rankings and faces a play-in game at 3A East rival and 13th-ranked Winslow.
They won 25-22, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19 at Holbrook on Oct. 19 for their first region win. They lost 3-0 at Winslow on Oct. 20, but finished with a 3-0 win at Wilson Dome in a rematch with the Roadrunners.
Payson recognized its eight senior players and their families before the final game.
The seniors are: Megan Anderson, Rylee Carnes, Chancie Deaton, Teagan Hiatt, Kassidy Pirch, Whitney Roberson, Naleah Rhoda and Robyn Wilson.