Spikers 3rd in tourney
Payson’s volleyball team finished third in the Longhorn Invitational it hosted on Sept. 2-3.
The Longhorns went 7-2 in results reported.
On Sept. 2, Payson beat Cottonwood Mingus 3-0, Joseph City 2-1, Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 3-0 and Flagstaff Northland Prep 2-1.
On Sept. 3, the Longhorns beat Arizona Lutheran 2-0, lost 2-0 to Anthem Boulder Creek, beat Arizona Lutheran Academy again, lost to Boulder Creek again and beat Phoenix Horizon Honors in the third-place match.
Robyn Wilson was voted Most Valuable Player by coaches from all the tournament teams.
The Longhorns then returned to regular season action with a 25-22, 25-7, 25-21 win at Chino Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 6 to improve to 8-3 overall and 1-1 in games counting in the rankings. They were scheduled to host Fountain Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 7 and Camp Verde on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Payson remains at home for a Monday, Sept. 12 game against Florence. The freshman game is at 4:30, junior varsity at 5:30 and varsity at 6:30.
The Longhorns hit the road for a rematch with Fountain Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 14 and play at Rancho Solano Prep on Thursday, Sept. 15 before opening 3A East Region play with home games against Show Low on Sept. 20 and Snowflake on Sept. 21.
Wood sets two records
The Payson High Swim Club opened the season in a meet against Flagstaff and North High in Flagstaff on Sept. 1.
Freshman Mackenzie Wood won both of her events with a pair of school records for a program in just its third year with only a handful of swimmers each year.
She swam 1:11.09 to win the 100 freestyle and 1:19.75 to take first in the 100 backstroke.
Junior Ericka Escobedo Higuera finished second in the 50 freestyle.
“It was a great first high school meet ever for both swimmers,” said Payson coach Lori Thompson.
The Longhorns’ next action is Thursday, Sept. 15 against Cottonwood Mingus, Bradshaw Mountain and Winslow at the Cottonwood Community Pool.
Only two of the four swimmers on the club competed in the first meet, but Thompson expects more to compete next week and said PHS students can still join the team. Anyone interested in joining the team should reach out to Thompson at loretta.thompson@pusd10.org.
The team practices Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30-7:40 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:15- 7:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8-9:30 a.m.
Boys soccer team even through three games
Payson’s boys soccer team carried a 1-1-1 record into a Thursday, Sept. 8 home game against North Valley Christian.
The Longhorns opened the season with a 3-1 loss at Flagstaff Northland Prep, blanked Holbrook 2-0 in the home opener at Rumsey Park on Sept. 1 and tied host Camp Verde 1-1 in overtime on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
No details were reported.
The Longhorns travel to take on Lakeside Blue Ridge at 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 and host Madison Highland at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Girls battle Snowflake
Payson battled visiting Snowflake in girls soccer at Rumsey Park on Tuesday, Sept. 6 but came out on the short end of a 3-0 score.
The Lobos led just 1-0 at halftime but added a pair of second-half goals.
Payson was coming off a 3-1 win at Holbrook on Aug. 31.
The Longhorns carried a 1-3 record in games that count in the rankings (2-5-1 overall) into a Thursday, Sept. 8 game at Camp Verde.
Payson returns to Rumsey Park to host Sedona Red Rock at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.