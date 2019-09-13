Girls win againPayson’s girls soccer team improved to 2-0 with a 5-0 win at Holbrook on Monday.
Autumn Lynch scored four goals and Stephanie Felix had a goal and an assist. Emma Paine and Sophia Cancino had one assist each.
“I’m proud of these girls and seeing them successfully utilize the skills they develop in practice during game time,” said Longhorns coach Nathan Stoelk.
Katie Johnson recorded the shutout.
“They shot about 10 times at our goal, but most of those were outside the 18 box and were pretty desperate,” Stoelk said. “Katie blocked and or caught the ball every single time.”
The Longhorns opened the season with a 3-1 win at Page on Sept. 5. Hannah Baca scored two goals and Autumn Lynch one.
Payson is 4-2 overall counting its 2-2 record in the Sept. 6-7 Show Low Invitational. Tournament games don’t figure in the regular-season standings that determine the teams qualifying for the 2A state tournament.
In that tournament, Payson beat Page 3-1 and Show Low 2-1 and lost to St. Johns 2-0 and Snowflake 3-1.
Harriers startPayson boasted several strong performances in the season-opening Desert Solstice Cross Country Meet at Crooked Tree Golf Course in Tucson on Sept. 6.
For the boys, Jacob Fitzhugh crossed ninth among 113 finishers in 18 minutes 52.52 seconds in the senior race. Justin Keegan finished in 23:33.36 and Michael Cline in 29:53.02.
Matthew Kester finished 78th among 178 finishers in the sophomore race in 21:58.07.
For the girls, Aubrietta Mercer competed in the gold race for the elite runners and finished 18th among 97 finishers in 22:16.83.
McKenzie Ball crossed 12th among 126 finishers in the girls freshman race in 22:59.30. Winnie Paine finished 18th (23:55.67) and Abby Long crossed in 30:52.80.
Lydia Schouten (25:51.96) finished 30th among 97 finishers in the girls junior race.
Rodeo openerThe Arizona High School Rodeo Association and the Arizona Junior High School Rodeo Association seasons open at Payson Event Center this weekend.
Action begins 30 minutes after the end of a 9 a.m. meeting on Saturday and at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
The event is free and open to the public.
Spikers home
Payson’s volleyball team hosts Holbrook at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The freshman game at 8 and the JV contest at 9.
The Longhorns (1-2) lost 3-0 to two-time defending 2A state champ Scottsdale Christian on Monday.