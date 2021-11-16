Tonto Rim Sports Club plans to give away at least 30 turkeys during its annual Turkey Shoot from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20.
The event takes place at Jim Jones Range about three miles south of Payson.
For $3 a shot, you can compete in numerous contests including archery, handguns, rifle and shotgun with slugs. You may use any sights and any caliber.
Archers shoot a 3D turkey from 25 yards. The other contests reward the person closest to the bullseye on a target. For handguns, contestants shoot from 10 yards. For rifle, the target is 100 yards away. It’s a 50-yard distance for shotguns.
For more information, call Jim Jones Shooting Range Manager Ed Niebch at 602-999-3388.
Men wrap up season
The Payson Men’s Golf Association wrapped up its 2021 season with a mixed bag tournament on one of the most beautiful days of the season at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
The format called for using red tees on some holes and white tees on others.
Thirty-five members participated in three flights.
Terry Lindsey shot a net 71 to win the 1st flight ahead of Chuck Dodd (72, won scorecard playoff), Tim Hughes (72), Stan Eggen (72) and Dave Herbert (73).
Alex Armenta carded 69 to win the 2nd flight by one stroke over runner-up Al Chittenden, followed by Ken Althoff (72), Mike Anderson (73, won card-off) and Dennis Schwebs (73).
It was another fierce battle in the 3rd flight, with Danny Harder (66) edging Steve Resnick (66) on a scorecard tiebreaker. Dave Rutter (72) placed third on a card-off with John Calderwood (72) and Chuck Carrier (74) finished fifth.
Norm Agan won the longest putt, sinking it from 14 feet 10 inches on #18.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Lindsey (#2, 13 feet 2 inches), Steve Resnick (#5, 3-6), Gene Robertson (#8, 2-10), Herb Sherman (#14, 8-6) and Carrier (#17, 6-6).
Women win awards
The Payson Women’s Golf Association 18-Hole Group presented awards for the 2021 play days and tournaments in the luncheon at Fairways Restaurant at Payson Golf Club following the final play day of the season.
The luncheon included honorary guests, who are former members, and a special tribute to member Kay Davis.
“Kay celebrates her 102nd birthday in November and has been a PWGA member since the 1960s. She played with the group in April and May until the hot weather came to Payson. Kay is an inspiration to all who know her,” said fellow PWGA member Sharon Vaplon.