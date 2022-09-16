Payson’s 3-1 football team looks to continue its strong start in the 3A Metro East opener at home tonight at 7 o’clock against winless Tempe.
It’s shaping up to be a three-team race for the top spots in the region between the Longhorns, 3-0 Phoenix Arizona Lutheran and 3-1 Chandler Valley Christian.
The three other teams have stumbled out of the gate, with Fountain Hills 1-3 and both Phoenix Christian and Tempe (0-4) winless through four games.
Payson is coming off a 17-13 win against 4A Cottonwood Mingus in a game the Marauders led 13-0.
The offense has struggled to score like they may need to in the second half of the season with battles coming like next week at Valley Christian and the following week at home against Arizona Lutheran.
Volleyball 3-1 in last 4
Payson beat Florence 3-0 in volleyball at Wilson Dome on Monday for its third win in four games since the Longhorns finished third in the Longhorn Invitational they hosted.
Payson won 3-0 at Chino Valley on Sept. 6, lost 3-1 at Fountain Hills on Sept. 7 and won 3-1 at home against Camp Verde on Sept. 8.
Payson carried a 3-2 record in games counting in the rankings into a rematch at Fountain Hills on Wednesday. The Horns were scheduled to play at Rancho Solano Prep on Thursday.
The Horns open 3A East play at home against Show Low at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, with the freshman game at 4:30 and JV at 5:30.
Girls soccer wins 3 of 4
Payson’s girls soccer team won for the third time in its last four games with a 9-1 victory over Sedona Red Rock at Rumsey Park on Monday.
Payson (3-3 ranking games) is 1-0 in the 2A Central after a 4-1 win at Camp Verde on Sept. 8.
The Horns closed August with a 3-1 triumph at Holbrook on Aug. 31 before suffering their only loss in the last four games at home in a 3-0 game against Snowflake on Sept. 6.
Payson (4-5-1 overall) hosts Camp Verde in a rematch that won’t count in the region standings at 6 p.m. on Monday, before playing a rematch at Red Rock at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Boys win region opener
Payson opened 2A Central play with a 6-1 win against North Valley Christian at Rumsey Park on Sept. 8. The Longhorns improved to 2-1-1 overall going into Sept. 13 at home against Madison Highland.
Payson tied Camp Verde 1-1 in overtime at Camp Verde on Sept. 6. A game at Blue Ridge scheduled for Sept. 12 was postponed. The Horns play in the Show Low Invitational today and Saturday.
Payson returns to regular action at home against Sedona Red Rock at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.