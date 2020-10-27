Mercer 9th in Holbrook
Aubrie Mercer finished ninth among 52 finishers in 21 minutes 55.77 seconds in the varsity girls race to lead Payson’s cross country team in the Holbrook Invitational on Friday.
McKenzie Ball finished 13th in 22:35.59 at Hidden Cove Golf Course. Winnie Paine finished in 25:19.86 and Lydia Schouten in 27:32.03 for the Longhorns, who didn’t field a full team (five finishers).
Flagstaff Coconino scored 31 points to win the girls meet, which featured seven full teams.
Desirae Lunsford ran 33:42.46 as Payson’s only finisher in the girls open race.
Kester Horns' lone boy
Matthew Kester was Payson’s only finisher in the Holbrook Invitational varsity boys cross country race on Friday. He crossed in 21:26.63.
Girls home Wednesday
The girls soccer team closes the season with three games this week.
The Longhorns were scheduled to host Camp Verde on Monday and Snowflake visits Rumsey Park to close Payson’s home schedule at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Payson travels to Show Low to end the season at 4 p.m. on Friday.
Dave Herbert prevails
Dave Herbert, Larry Smith and Lou Manganiello all carded net 71s in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Individual Low Net Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Oct. 21. Herbert won the A Flight title with a scorecard tiebreaker.
Ron Fischer didn’t need a tiebreaker to win the B Flight with a score of 66. Dennis Schwebs finished second and Bob Parkinson third. Both shot 73.
Gary Campbell won the C Flight with 67. John Calderwood (75) finished second and Jim Livingston (76) third.
Larry Smith had the longest putt on No. 18, finding the cup from a remarkable 51 feet 1 inch.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Harry Parsons (No. 2, 14 feet 2 inches), Manganiello (No. 5, 3-5), Mike Anderson (No. 8, 0-8), Herbert (No. 14, 19-1) and Pat Dailey (No. 17, 2-6½).
PMGA representatives had announced they’d canceled this year’s annual awards banquet but they’ve decided to hold a modified version of it at Payson Golf Club following the final round of play on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
It will be held outside with a burger and hot dog bar and dessert. It’s open to PMGA members only.
Anne Alschuler wins
Anne Alschuler shot a net 28.4 to win the Payson Niners Low Net Tournament on the back nine at Payson Golf Club on Oct. 22. Nancy Kamber (32.4) finished second.
Linda Teasley was closest to the pin on No. 13 (2 feet 2½ inches).
Roundup items prepared by Keith Morris.