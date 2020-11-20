Anyone interested in participating in Payson’s annual Turkey Trot Saturday at Green Valley Park can still sign up before the race at the site.
Registration opens at 8 a.m. at Green Valley Park. There are 14 spots available for the 5-kilometer run, which starts at 9 a.m. There are also spots available for the 1-mile walk/run, which starts at 9:05. Both events are open to all ages.
The cost for the 5K event is $40. All participants receive a collectible medal, a commemorative sweatshirt and race bib.
The cost for the 1-mile walk/run is $20. Participants receive a commemorative sweatshirt and race bib.
Call 928-472-5110 for more information.