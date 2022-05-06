Youth soccer ranks as the most popular seasonal activity for the Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.
So, the town has something different planned for the sport that is so popular it’s attracted about 400 kids this spring.
Parks and Rec will hold a tournament for the 27 participating teams across four divisions on May 28. Banner Health Payson is sponsoring the big tournament at Rumsey Park’s two multipurpose fields where games are played every Saturday in April and May.
“The season usually just ends with the final scheduled games, but we just wanted to make it more memorable and give the kids a better of idea of what sports are like moving forward,” said Chris Stewart, Payson Parks & Rec youth and adult sports coordinator.
The public is invited to come out and watch the tournament that will crown champions in all four divisions — the pre-k and kindergarten, first and second grade, third and fourth grade and fifth and sixth grade.
“It’s something fun for everyone to do on a Saturday,” Stewart said.
Payson also offers youth soccer every fall.
The fifth/sixth grade division is the smallest with four teams. Those older kids play two 30-minute halves. Since their games take longer, they’ll play their semifinals at 5 and 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27, with the title game at 12:30 p.m. May 28.
The pre-k/kindergarten division plays four six-minute quarters. The first/second graders play four eight-minute quarters and the third/fourth graders play four 12-minute quarters.
The older kids (third/fourth and fifth/sixth graders) play on the north multipurpose field, while the younger divisions play on the south field.
The tournaments are single-elimination.
Banner Health Payson is providing drawstring backpacks for each player and buying championship T-shirts for the winning teams.
Stewart said he checked the past few seasons and found they averaged about 250 kids for youth soccer, making this year’s increase significant.
“So it’s double the fields, double the town staff, double the coaches,” he said.
He estimates there are about 40 coaches counting the head coaches and assistants. They’re all volunteering.
“I’m grateful for all the volunteers who are all taking time out of their busy lives to work with these kids,” Stewart said.
To illustrate how popular youth soccer is, he said this year’s adult softball leagues have about 150 participants.
Games are held every Saturday starting at 8 a.m. until about noon on the south field and running from 9:30 a.m. until about 3 p.m. on the north field.
For the May 28 tournament, games start at 7:30 a.m. on both fields and run until champions are crowned. Stewart didn’t want to estimate how long the tournament would run, although he believes the fifth/sixth grade championship will be played at 12:30 p.m. and wrap up the action on the north field.
“Since it’s our first tournament for soccer and it will be new to us all, things may run long,” he said.