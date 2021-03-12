Payson High’s spring sports teams are poised to begin competition in the coming days.
And they hope to get in full seasons after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the shutdown of all those sports and the closing of in-person school learning a year ago.
Baseball opens todayThe baseball team opens a 20-game schedule at Fountain Hills at 3:30 p.m. today (March 12) if the rain holds off, with home games against Chino Valley at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17 and Coolidge at 4 p.m. Friday, March 19.
SoftballThe Longhorns open the softball season at Bradshaw Mountain at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16 before hosting Chino Valley at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17 and Coolidge at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 19.
GolfThe first event on the golf schedule posted at azpreps365.com is a tournament at Snowflake on March 23 against Blue Ridge, Holbrook, Show Low and Snowflake.
Only two other matches are listed — at Holbrook on March 26 with Blue Ridge, Northland Prep and Holbrook and at Holbrook again on April 1 against the Roadrunners.
Other matches may be added.
TrackThe first meet listed on the athletic.net track schedule is April 2 at the Casa Grande Kiwanis Invitational.
It’s among six meets listed, including the only home meet — the April 21 Bubba Nielson Invitational/Payson Rotary Freshman-Sophomore Meet.
Other meets may be added.