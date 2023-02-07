Redskins finish regular season on top of 2A North Region
St. Johns closed the girls basketball regular season with a 56-37 win over visiting Round Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
St. Johns honored seniors Audrey Patterson, Karli Wengert and Olivia Wiltbank before the game.
The Redskins were intent on avenging their only regular season loss, suffered in the Rond Valley Dome in January and maintain their position as the top team in the 2A North Region.
The Elks entered the game shorthanded with senior starting guard Kayla Logan out with an injury sustained against Safford the prior evening.
The Elks ran a 2-3 zone defense and St. Johns used its man-to-man to apply pressure on the ball. Each tam moved the ball and found ways to score both inside and from the perimeter.
A trio of three-point baskets helped the Elks take a 15-14 first-quarter lead behind the early scoring of Ana Arreola, Jaeylin Wright and MK Hunt.
But Hunt headed to the bench midway through the opening quarter with an injury and didn’t return.
The Redskins established themselves in the second quarter, outscoring RV 16-7 to take a 30-22 halftime lead. St. Johns controlled the second half to expand its lead.
St. Johns effectively used Kayme Smith as its defensive motor and put her mostly on the ball to control the Round Valley ball-handler. Smith plays with an almost reckless abandon and she uses that drive effectively on both ends of the court. She led three Redskins scoring in double figures with 11 points. Evenlyn Andrus and Ellie Heap added 10 each.
Benli Haws led Round Valley with 11 points. Wright added 10 and Arreola nine.
St. Johns pushed its winning streak to seven and entered the Saturday, Feb. 4 2A North Region Tournament as the #1 seed.
The Redskins won their 2A North Tournament semifinal game at the Round Valley Dome against #4 Many Farms 48-23 on Friday, Feb. 3 before #2 Sanders Valley upset the Redskins 61-52 in Saturday’s title game.
Also, Round Valley beat Pinon 52-36 on Thursday and lost to Sanders Valley 56-40 in the semifinals on Friday before beating Many Farms 47-35 in the third-place game on Saturday.
St. Johns earned an automatic berth into at least the play-in game in the 2A state tournament by reaching the region tournament final. The Redskins were #6 in Friday's 2A rankings.
The play-in games involving the Nos. 9-24 seeds take place at the high seed on Thursday, Feb. 9. The round of 16 begins on Feb. 17.