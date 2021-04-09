Payson’s softball team faced its first real gut check of the season on Wednesday night.
The Longhorns rolled into a 3A East game with rival Show Low 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the region.
The only loss came in a non-region game at Division 4 power Benson on Saturday, April 3. Standout pitcher Raci Miranda missed the game because of another commitment.
At full strength with Miranda dominating from the pitching circle and swinging a potent bat, and the contributions of her teammates, the Longhorns look like state title contenders.
Of their previous eight wins, five lasted just five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
They outscored their opponents 98-5 in those eight victories, winning six times by shutout.
Miranda returned to pitch the Longhorns past Show Low 16-3 in Show Low on Monday, April 5. That game went seven innings. It was the first loss of the season for the Cougars.
But the outcome really wasn’t in doubt after the Longhorns built a 10-0 lead midway through the third inning.
Payson 5, Show Low 4
But the Cougars (6-2, 4-2 3A East) were ready to try again in the rematch two days later in Payson. They built a 4-0 lead through three innings and looked poised for the upset.
But the Longhorns dug deep and rallied for a gritty, 5-4 victory.
Payson scored twice in the fourth and added single runs in the fifth and sixth to tie it and won it with a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Missy Chiccino, Bree Hall, Rebekah Rice and Brinna Hall had two hits each for the Longhorns, who collected nine hits. Rice also drew one of four Payson walks.
The Cougars were busy on the base paths in the early going and finished with four hits and four walks. Two errors didn’t help the home team.
But Miranda struck out 11 and kept the visitors off the board over the final four innings and gave her team a chance to mount a comeback.
Payson 16, Show Low 3Kayde Johnson belted two home runs and drove in four and Bree Hall collected three hits, including a homer, and drove in six to lead a potent Payson offense that pounded out 14 hits in winning at Show Low on Monday, April 5.
Brinna Hall added three hits for Payson, which smacked four home runs. Rayn Romero crushed the roundtripper. She had two hits and two RBI. Hailey Bramlet singled and drove in a pair. Miranda reached base four times. She singled, walked and was hit by two pitches.
She scattered eight hits, walked one and struck out 13. All three runs were unearned thanks to three Payson errors.
A seven-run third inning gave the visiting Longhorns a 10-0 lead and Payson went on to win in seven innings.
Road to the finish line
Payson and Snowflake (10-1 overall) are tied for first in the 3A East at 6-0. The teams close the region schedule with games at Payson on April 27 and at Snowflake on April 30.
But the Longhorns have eight other games before focusing on the state tournament, beginning with non-region home games against Camp Verde (2-5) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 10 and Fountain Hills (0-5) at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 12.
They return to 3A East play with two games against Winslow on April 15 (away) and 20 (home) and games against Whiteriver Alchesay (0-5) at home on April 21 and away on April 23.
They then host Snowflake on April 27, play at Fountain Hills on April 28, at Snowflake on April 30 and close the regular season at home with a rematch with Benson (6-0) on May 1.