Stan Eggen wins PMGA Presidents Cup by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Jul 12, 2022

Stan Eggen fired a net 134 score to win the Payson Men's Golf Association 36-hole Presidents Cup at Payson Golf Club on June 29 and July 6.

Eggen, the overall champion, claimed the 1st Flight crown, as well, finishing two strokes ahead of runner-up Paul Christianson (136) and four ahead of Tim Ernst, who finished third with 138.

Bob Parkinson (139) won the 2nd Flight ahead of runner-up Bob Lamb (140) and Mike Anderson and Steve Thompson, who tied for third with 144s.

Ron Fischer (140) cruised to the 3rd Flight title ahead of Herb Sherman, who was second with 150, and Danny Harder (152).

Terry Lindsey shot a net 65 on the final day but finished out of the money.

Larry Smith found the cup from 15 feet 6½ inches on #18 to win the longest putt contest for June 29 and Sherman sank the longest putt for the second round (#9, 8-8).

Closest-to-the-pin winners for June 29 included Chip Yeomans (#2, 23-9), Eggen (#5, 5-7), Alex Armenta (#8, 2-9), Lou Manganiello (#14, 2-8) and Pat Daily (#17, 5-0).

Closest-to-the-pin winners for round two included Al Chittenden (#2, 15-8), Armenta (#5, 3-8½), Ernst (#8, 9-2½) and Harder (#17, 6-10¼).