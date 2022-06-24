They soaked it all in like sponges.
These kinds of opportunities don’t occur often and more than 80 sixth-12th grade wrestlers tried to absorb as much information as they could during the June 17-18 Roman Bravo-Young All American Camp in the Payson High School gym.
The camp headlined by two-time defending NCAA national champ also featured Anthony Robles, who won an NCAA national championship despite having just one leg, and Arizona State wrestling standouts Michael McGee, Cohlton Schultz and Jesse Vasquez.
McGee is a two-time All-American, Schultz, a four-time Colorado high school state champion and an NCAA finalist and Jesse Vasquez a four-time California high school state champion.
Roman Bravo-Young
Bravo-Young will return to Penn State this coming season trying for a third individual national title because of the COVID-19 rule allowing wrestlers a fifth season. He helped lead PSU to the 2022 team national championship, it’s ninth team crown in the last 11 national tournaments.
It was the first trip to Payson for Bravo-Young, who went unbeaten in winning four individual state titles for Tucson Sunnyside. He flew in from Chicago to Phoenix and arrived a bit later than he was scheduled.
“I didn’t even know where Payson was until this morning,” he said. “It’s in the middle of nowhere. So, I didn’t expect there to be to be this many kids. It’s cool because I like to give back.”
He’ll head back to Penn State in August. Bravo-Young will limit his wrestling for PSU to the second half of the season in his final college season.
“Yes, I have another year chasing after a third NCAA title, then we’ll see where it goes,” he said.
He’s already graduated with a degree in sports management. He’s signed with a management team and signed a NIL deal.
“It’s kind of like a free year, so why not,” he said of returning to wrestle one more year in college. “And now I get to make money off my name, so that’s obviously a plus, too. And I’m just using it to build my brand because maybe I want to step into the ring, the cage, one day.”
He said he wants all the students attending the camp to see themselves in him.
“I want them to know that anyone from Arizona can do it,” he said of finding success. “I don’t come from much. As long as they see that I’m a normal kid just like them, they can make it happen.”
One of the more popular moves Bravo-Young showed them was a cartwheel over his opponent’s back.
“That’s pretty great,” said Damien Rodriguez, who’ll be a junior on Wickenburg’s wrestling team this season and is looking for any help he can get to improve after coming up a win short of the Division 4 medal stand at 138 pounds last season.
“He does some different moves I’ve never seen,” said Colten Tyra, who’ll be a senior on Benson’s wrestling team this coming season and looks to improve on his sixth place showing, also at 138 pounds in D4. He and Rodriguez were practicing the new moves that Bravo-Young taught them against each other.
“That’s the fun part of it,” Tyra said. “I’ll probably do it wrong and get yelled at by my coach, but I’ll try anyway.”
So will just about every one of the school-age grapplers attending the camp.
You can expect three incoming Payson seniors who attended to work on the moves he demonstrated and others from Robles and the ASU wrestlers.
Robles’ story inspired Payson’s Sal Sellis, who’ll look to reach the medal stand at the D3 state tournament next February after qualifying for state as a junior at 175 pounds.
“It’s a crazy story that he was able to do that (win a national title with one leg),” Sellis said. “So, it kind of makes me believe that I can reach my goals, too, of winning a state title and hopefully get a scholarship to wrestle in college.”
He’s glad the camp was in Payson.
“I drive around the state a lot for wrestling, but it was really cool having this in our hometown with these wrestlers that I can learn so much from,” Sellis said.
His teammate, Caleb Osier, qualified for state at 285 as a junior. He said one of the things that will stay with him is Robles talking about staying aggressive when on top.
“I’m trying to absorb all this knowledge from all these wrestlers,” Osier said.
Ayden Ormand just missed qualifying for state as a junior and will return inspired to finish his career on a memorable note. He attended the Pac-12 Wrestling Tournament to talk to and watch ASU wrestlers and was glad to see some of the best Sun Devils here, along with Robles and Bravo-Young.
“Being able to learn from them was just a pretty good opportunity,” he said. “There’s a lot of stuff here you’re not going to learn ever again because these guys are coming into their last year wrestling and they’re gonna be done after this and go on world tours and be too busy to come. So, it’s just really important to be here.”
Payson head coach Jacob Spear said Payson assistant coach Bryan Burke was the driving force behind putting the impressive lineup together.
“Coach Burke did a lot of effort in getting this organized,” Spear said.
And the great wrestlers attracted a lot of interest.
“It’s a great turnout,” Spear said. “I couldn’t be happier.”
Spear hopes it’s a return to a tradition of strong Payson camps.
“We’ve had some great camps in the past, as well,” he said. “Back when I was in high school, Robles was helping with our camps here.
“He’s a great motivation. When I wrested at Payson, a lot of inspiration was from Robles because he did a lot of tilts, a lot of top work. That was a big influence in how we like to wrestle.”
He talked about Bravo-Young before he arrived.
“He’s known in college to do a lot of really funky things,” Spear said. “Like he does these cartwheels when he wrestles. It’s gonna be excellent.”
Anthony Robles
Robles was recently named the head wrestling coach at Mesa High, where he starred.
“My mom taught me to always do the best with what you have, you don’t make excuses, never let the challenge become an excuse,” Robles said.
He taught the campers about his style.
“Part of my career is I do motivational speaking and wrestling clinics,” he said. “I travel the country showing a lot of top tilts. That’s what I’m doing here, showing a lot of top work, some of the stuff that helped me win my national title.”
It’s not his first time in Payson.
“Payson High actually holds a special place in my heart because I starting coming here back as a sophomore in high school,” he said. “We’d come here in the summer and train with some of these guys. It’s something that helped me to step up my game. When I heard Payson’s coaches were bringing this camp back, I was excited to jump on board. Just trying to give back to the sport, really.
“We saw Payson off and on at the Westwood tournament. But during the summer we would come here, basically for a couple of weeks and stay with (Payson’s only four-time individual state champion Nate (Lee, 2002-05), and (two-time individual state champ) Larry Wilbanks (2003, 2004) and we’d wrestle and lift with those guys and just train with the team. They’re good friends. Like I said, they helped me to elevate my game.”
His physical challenges made Robles learn how to wrestle a unique style.
“Wrestling’s the toughest sport out there, but for me, the toughest thing about wrestling was just figuring out a style that would work for me,” he said. “Obviously with the missing leg I couldn’t do certain positions the same way as everybody else. I couldn’t learn them the same way. So, we basically had to create something. So, I just took a lot of trial and error and again, it comes back to those opportunities to come up to places like Payson and train with guys I don’t usually train with who have different looks, different styles and little by little that just kind of helped me to create my own style and it works, from neutral, on the mat like I was showing today, it became effective.
“But wrestling just showed me a lot of great lessons, things that I could take away that I could apply to my life.”