Show Low’s Caleb Cisneros wrestles Mesquite’s Preston Ouellette at 132 pounds during the Tim Van Horn Invitational at Payson on Jan. 27. Cisneros and his teammates return to Payson for Saturday’s Division 3 Section 2 tournament. Weigh-Ins begin at 8 a.m. and gates open at 9, with wrestling starting at 10. All ticket sales will be on the GoFan website: https://gofan.co/app/school/AIA. All Day Bands will be used. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and military with ID and $6 for students with ID. Those with AIA passes and children under 5 are admitted for free.
One final tournament to decide this year’s qualifiers for next week’s state wrestling tournament.
Payson hosts Saturday’s Division 3 Section 2 tournament where the Longhorns, Show Low and Snowflake are among 15 participating teams.
Mogollon hosts the Div. 4 Section 3/Central tournament featuring a dozen teams. That tournament also includes Alchesay, Blue Ridge and Round Valley.
St. Johns is among 17 teams competing in the Division 4 Section 2/North tournament at Winslow.
The top four finishers at each weight in each section qualify for the Feb. 16-18 state tournament at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
