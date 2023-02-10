WRS SL Caleb Cisneros Mesquite-Preston Ouellette

Show Low’s Caleb Cisneros wrestles Mesquite’s Preston Ouellette at 132 pounds during the Tim Van Horn Invitational at Payson on Jan. 27. Cisneros and his teammates return to Payson for Saturday’s Division 3 Section 2 tournament. Weigh-Ins begin at 8 a.m. and gates open at 9, with wrestling starting at 10. All ticket sales will be on the GoFan website: https://gofan.co/app/school/AIA. All Day Bands will be used. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and military with ID and $6 for students with ID. Those with AIA passes and children under 5 are admitted for free.

It’s down to this.

One final tournament to decide this year’s qualifiers for next week’s state wrestling tournament.

