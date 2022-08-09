This is a follow-up to a story we previously ran.
The Roundup received an email response to its request for a statement explaining the Arizona State University football team not spending a week at Camp Tontozona this month.
Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 10:19 am
This is a follow-up to a story we previously ran.
The Roundup received an email response to its request for a statement explaining the Arizona State University football team not spending a week at Camp Tontozona this month.
Jean Boyd, the Sun Devil Athletics Senior Associate AD and ASU football letterman from 1991-93, responded:
“As a former player who spent more than 50 days at Camp Tontozona, I understand the magic of that special place,” Boyd wrote. “We had a difficult decision to make, as we remain in a challenging time with COVID-19 and transporting and housing 150 student-athletes and staff in tight quarters.
“With that factor and practice cancellations in the past few seasons at Camp Tontozona due to weather, we decided to take this year’s team up for a full day trip for some team-building exercises and, weather permitting, a trip up the hill made famous by Coach Kush.”
The new field was installed in 2018 to replace the grass field that was unplayable multiple times on various Sun Devils’ visits since their visits come during the monsoon. The new field was designed to allow field usage even on rainy days. The Sun Devils sometimes had to travel to Rumsey Park to hold practices at the artificial turf south multipurpose field. Before installing the new field.
High-speed internet was also added a few years ago.
“As was reported in 2019, about a million dollars was invested in Camp Tontozona so it could remain a part of our tradition,” Boyd continued. “COVID and the challenging times have not allowed this since, but after the 2022 season we will again look at Camp Tontozona with the world, hopefully, in a better place with regards to COVID.”
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries
Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos
Click heading above to view poll history
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.