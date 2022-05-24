Steve Smith wins in Payson Men’s Golf Association play by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email May 24, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Steve Smith fired a net 65 to win the Payson Men’s Golf Association low net tournament at Payson Golf Club on May 18.He beat a trio of runner-ups — Mike McKee, Marty Letterman and Danny Harder, who all carded 67.Tim Ernst and Gary Vaplon tied for fifth with 68s. Steve Resnick and Tim Jackson (70) tied for sevenths and Bob Parkinson (71) and Todd McCarthy (72).Todd McCarthy had the longest putt, sinking it from 16 feet 4 inches on #9.Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Jim Kennedy on both #8 (23 feet 7½ inches) and #14 (2-8¼), Brett Howard (#2, 12-9), Paul Christianson (#5, 3-0) and Russ Thornell (#17, 8-4). Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Steve Smith Todd Mccarthy Sport Game Golf Payson Men Golf Association Danny Harder Tim Jackson Steve Resnick Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should partner with the MHA Foundation on the new park off Granite Dells Road? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back