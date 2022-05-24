Steve Smith fired a net 65 to win the Payson Men’s Golf Association low net tournament at Payson Golf Club on May 18.

He beat a trio of runner-ups — Mike McKee, Marty Letterman and Danny Harder, who all carded 67.

Tim Ernst and Gary Vaplon tied for fifth with 68s. Steve Resnick and Tim Jackson (70) tied for sevenths and Bob Parkinson (71) and Todd McCarthy (72).

Todd McCarthy had the longest putt, sinking it from 16 feet 4 inches on #9.

Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Jim Kennedy on both #8 (23 feet 7½ inches) and #14 (2-8¼), Brett Howard (#2, 12-9), Paul Christianson (#5, 3-0) and Russ Thornell (#17, 8-4).

