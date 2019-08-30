Nathan Stoelk believes there’s more to coaching than teaching student-athletes to improve on the field.
Payson High’s new girls soccer head coach says he wants his players to be the best people they can be.
He said he learned a lot about coaching when he took over for Jim Thompson, who served as the girls and boys soccer coach at Picacho Elementary near Eloy for 25 years.
“He was always mentoring me the first few years,” Stoelk said. “He won championships, but more importantly he coached the kids to be better people to be successful in life. That’s something I brought with me.”
This is Stoelk’s first coaching experience at the high school level. He spent five years coaching boys and girls soccer at Picacho Elementary (fifth-eighth grades) and won three girls league championships and two boys titles. He also won three league crowns coaching volleyball.
He grew up in Portland, Ore. and played soccer at West Side Christian High. He moved to Arizona after attending Grand Canyon University.
He and his wife, Kimberly, started looking for jobs in the area after vacationing here. Stoelk was hired as the girls soccer coach and a U.S. History teacher at Payson High in May. Kimberly was hired as a paraprofessional at Payson High.
Their daughter is a fifth-grader at Julia Randall Elementary.
Stoelk said the girls have shown a willingness to learn throughout practice.
“I’m proud of the girls and how coachable they are and how hard they try,” he said. “Their effort and teachability are the right ingredients for a successful year. I have many of them as students. The endurance, teamwork, encouragement, I see that playing out not just on the soccer field but in the classroom, as well.”
So, what constitutes success?
“Our goal is to be better than we were the previous year in soccer and in life,” he said. “I want them to be better passers, dribblers and be better on defense than they were. And I’ve seen amazing results in the four weeks since practice started. Every girl has grown in all those areas. I’m very optimistic about the season.”
Stoelk takes over as head coach after the departure of Leslie Fletcher Ayres, who spent three seasons leading the program.
The Longhorns open the season with a game at Page on Thursday, Sept. 5.
They have just three homes and eight away games, according the the schedule at azpreps365.com. That’s not including four scheduled games in the Sept. 6-7 Show Low Invitational and three more in the Sept. 19-21 Eagar Round Valley Thunder in the Dome.
The home games are Sept. 12 against Blue Ridge, Sept. 16 against Holbrook and Sept. 26 against Camp Verde.
Athletic director Rich Ormand said it’s a reverse of last year’s schedule which featured more home games than away game. However, there were only eight home games and five away, according to azpreps365.com. Three home games isn’t many. However, Stoelk says he doesn’t mind the schedule.
“We have a lot of away games,” he said. “I’m not concerned about it. I’ve never been to all of these places, so I’ll get a chance to see a lot of the state. I’m an eternal optimist and try to see the bright side of things.”
Payson High graduate David Cluff joins the staff as his assistant coach. “He’s a good coach and good at encouraging and motivating the girls, as well,” Stoelk said.
The varsity and junior varsity rosters include: Jennifer Avalos, Hannah Baca, Ruby Bainori, Tara Boyd, McKenna Bramble, Autumn Cline, Kayla Cline, Stephanie Felix, Jasmine Hagel, Claire Hancock, Caitlin Harold, Faith Haught, Kaydence Johnson, Lexi Lee, Lynze Lindblad, Autumn Lynch, Vianney Marquez-Reyes, Sage Mathews, Breana Moores, Emma Paine, Landree Ryden, Morgan Stewart, McKayla Taylor, Vanessa Valenzuela and Brenna Winton.
Payson is one of 11 girls teams playing fall soccer in Arizona. Most schools play in the winter.
The Longhorns will compete in the 2A Central with Camp Verde, Chino Valley, Flagstaff Northland Prep and Page.
Only other teams are in the East — Blue Ridge, Holbrook, Round Valley, Show Low, Snowflake and St. Johns.