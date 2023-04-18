Back and forth they go.
Payson’s top two high school golfers, Levi Stonebrink and Joey Cailliau, keep pushing each other for the team’s top individual ranking.
And Longhorns coach Miguel Galindo couldn’t be happier.
“We always hold our varsity qualifiers to see who’s No. 1 vs. No. 2 and those two flip flop each other a lot,” the coach said. “One day it’s Joey, another day it’s Levi. Its the same thing on the course. One day Joey shoots the low round, the next day Levi shoots the low round.
“It keeps the competition high and competitive and always pushes each of them to try to shoot the best they can.”
The two are part of a veteran lineup featuring four seniors that had Payson No. 8 in Sunday’s Division 3 state rankings.
The Longhorns lead Section 1. Section champions earn automatic berths in the state tournament. But the Horns are playing well enough to qualify as a team even without the automatic berth.
The top four spots in the section individual rankings belong to Payson, with Levi Stonebrink first, Cailliau second, and classmates Joe Lamorie third and Will Hubbard fourth. Sophomore Lincoln Stonebrink is seventh.
Levi Stonebrink tied for third (fifth on tiebreaker) with 39 to lead the Longhorns in a challenging four-team match at The Rim Club on Wednesday, April 12. The Horns shot 172 to finish third behind second-ranked Chandler Valley Christian (158) and No. 3 Scottsdale Christian (162). Snowflake carded 192.
Cailliau carded 41 to finish ninth and both Will Hubbard and Joe Lamorie shot 46.
Galindo is hoping to see his golfers continue to improve with nicer weather over the next few weeks.
“We’re only halfway through (the schedule),” the coach said. “This is match eight of 14, so we’ve still got plenty of golf to play. Now the better weather comes, so my hopes are the better scores come, too.”
The Longhorns close their home schedule with a makeup match against Fountain Hills, Holbrook and Show Low at Chaparral Pines Golf Club at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19. The earlier scheduled match was postponed by the weather.
They then play in the High Desert Invitational on Friday, at White Mountain Country Club against Show Low, Snowflake and host Blue Ridge on April 25, in the White Mountain Invitational at White Mountain CC on April 28 and the Metro Invitational at Sun City Country Club on May 5.
Contact the reporter at
