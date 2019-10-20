Payson’s underrated football team just keeps winning.
And their resumé keeps improving.
A week after knocking off No. 4 Snowflake for just the second time in 11 years, the No. 16 Longhorns vanquished another football beast from the 3A East with a 24-15 triumph over Show Low on a chilly Friday night in the White Mountains.
The win snapped an 11-game losing streak against the No. 20 Cougars. It’s Payson’s first victory over Show Low since head coach Bryan Burke was a player who helped the Longhorns win 32-21 at Show Low on Oct. 3, 2008.
A potent offense and stifling defense have powered Payson to a 7-1 overall record. It’s the most wins the Longhorns have had in any season since 2008.
The Horns won despite scoring a season-low point total because it was plenty with the backing of another strong performance by the defense.
Payson came close to ending the Show Low skid in 2016 when the Longhorns went for two points and the win instead of the tie late, but were stopped short and the Cougars tacked on a score in the final minute to win 43-34.
They lost another close one 22-16 last year.
“Our kids have never beat Show Low,” Burke said. “This is a game that we circle. Last year was such a heartbreaking loss and we talk about it; we posted signs about it all year and it motivated them. They worked hard because of it.”
Trevor Cline enjoyed another big day in leading the offense to 359 yards from scrimmage.
The junior signal caller ran 28 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns and completed 13 of 16 passes for 144 yards and a TD.
He also ran for two points and passed to Jesse Conway for two more points. Defensively, he came up with a pair of interceptions as Payson won the turnover battle 4-2. The Longhorns lost two fumbles. Nick Dimbat and Connor Faust recovered Show Low fumbles.
The Longhorns were successful on all three two-point attempts with sophomore kicker Mike Dominguez joining the soccer team for its senior night game in Payson. There won’t be any more conflicts as the soccer team finished the season on Monday.
But it worked out well for the Longhorns.
Marques Alcorta also ran for two points.
Conway ran for a 2-yard touchdown to give Payson a 16-7 lead with 7:00 left in the second quarter, but it’s his receiving that made history. He entered the game 14 yards shy of Mike Barr’s school record for career receiving yards (1086), according to Burke. Conway caught eight passes for 88 yards to give him 1160 yards, breaking a record that stood for 16 years in just his second varsity season. And he’s got at least two games remaining.
Breaking the record with a win over a team that’s caused so much frustration for his team made it so much more special. Every Longhorn experienced the thrill of beating the Cougars.
“I’m ecstatic,” he said about the victory. “I don’t even know what to say. I’m so happy.”
Conway gave Cline credit for throwing him catchable passes the past two years.
“Trevor throws darts,” Conway said. “You’ve just gotta be there to catch them.”
But Conway's ability to elude and outrun every defender on the field has also been key in his record-setting career.
The Longhorns improved to 3-0 in the 3A East. They’re the lone unbeaten team in the region with Blue Ridge, Winslow and Snowflake right behind them at 2-1.
Payson must win its final two games to assure itself of its first region title in 11 years, which would also earn the Longhorns an automatic berth in the 3A state playoffs.
It won’t be easy with a game at 7-1 Winslow this week and a final game at home against 6-2 Blue Ridge on Nov. 1.
They may need to win the East to make the playoffs. As crazy as it sounds, despite their strong record, the Longhorns stood at No. 16 in the 3A rankings before the game. The seven region champs and nine at-large teams based on the rankings qualify for the 16-team single-elimination tournament.
The Horns are likely the move up in the new rankings released today after beating the No. 20 Cougars. It’s just unclear now how far they can rise in the final three rankings.
The top eight teams in the final rankings earn first-round home games. It’s possible they could move that high if they win out.
Show Low fell to 3-5 overall and 0-3 in the 3A East in an injury-plagued campaign that saw the Cougars start their third quarterback of the season.
But the home team battled all game. Show Low led 7-0 on a 23-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Colten Yeager to Jake Woolford with 7:53 left in the first quarter to cap a 26-yard drive set up by an 18-yard punt from the Payson 8-yard line.
Yeager threw a 24-yard TD pass and then passed for two points to make it a one-point game (16-15) with 40 seconds left in the first half.
A Payson penalty wiped out a sack and Show Low fumble recovered by the Longhorns and kept that 52-yard drive alive. Payson drew nine penalties for 75 yards. Show Low had four penalties for 23 yards.
But Payson’s defense shut down the Cougars in the second half.
Cline ran for a 1-yard TD ahead of Marques Alcorta’s two-point run with 2:00 left in the first quarter to put Payson ahead 8-7. Cline scored on a 2-yard run with 7:07 left in the third quarter. He then hit Conway with the conversion pass to end the scoring.
Burke credits first-year Longhorns defensive coordinator Aaron Rodriguez with coming up with a defensive plan that’s helped Payson shine on that side of the ball this season.
Burke also credited the play of the offensive line with playing a key role in Cline’s success.
“The O-line played phenomenally,” he said. “And Trevor battled. He’s our workhorse and he’s the guy we want to get the ball to.”
The Longhorns got it done in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Burke mentioned Will Howell, Soto Sellis, Connor Faust, Zach Cancasci, James Watson and Cyrus Krieger with performing well.
Travis Christianson led Payson with 15 tackles, while Porter Flake added 10 takedowns. Kyle Shepard missed the game under concussion protocol after leaving the Snowflake game.
Contact the reporter at