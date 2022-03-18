Payson battled visiting Camp Verde in a tight baseball game on Monday before the Cowboys scored a run in the top of the sixth to break a tie score and pull out a 2-1 win.
Payson’s offense has struggled in the early going this season. It’s the fourth time in the last six games the Longhorns have failed to score more than one run.
It was a scoreless tie before both teams pushed across a run in the fifth.
Easton Redford went 2-for-2 with a walk to pace the Longhorns’ five-hit attack.
Payson, which was coming off a 15-1 loss at home against Phoenix Northwest Christian on March 8, fell to 0-6 in ranking games and 2-8 overall. Dexter Waterman had two of Payson’s three hits, including a double, against the Crusaders. Payson committed five errors.
Against CV, Jeremy Chavez struck out 10 Cowboys pitching 4 1/3 innings, allowing three hits, three walks and one unearned run. Payson committed three errors.
Chance Hagler fanned four over the final 2 2/3 innings, surrendering one hit and walking two.
Treyton Battise struck out 15 Longhorns in pitching the first 6 2/3 innings, yielding four hits and four walks, before Cutter Frisch came on to strikeout the only batter he faced on three outs to end it.
Payson was scheduled to play at Benjamin Franklin on March 16 before opening the 3A East Region schedule at Holbrook on March 23.
The Longhorns play at Blue Ridge on March 25 before returning home to face Show Low at 6 p.m. on March 28.