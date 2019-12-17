Payson’s girls put a sluggish first half behind them with a strong third quarter in Thursday’s basketball game against visiting Phoenix Northwest Christian.
But the visiting Crusaders held off the Longhorns for a 39-31 victory.
The home team managed just 12 points in the first 16 minutes and trailed 18-12 at the break. But the Longhorns outscored Northwest Christian 11-8 in the third quarter to pull within 26-23 before the Crusaders outscored the Horns 13-8 in the final period.
“We struggled getting out of the gates,” said Payson coach Miles Huff. “We picked it up in the second half and fought the entire game. I loved the effort the girls had and the energy in the second half.”
The Longhorns (1-2) were coming off their best game of the young season in a convincing win over Chino Valley two nights earlier, but had more trouble with the Crusaders.
The 31 points for Payson represents a season-low.
Northwest Christian beat Fountain Hills the next night to improve to 4-2.
Emmy White led eight Longhorns in the scoring column with eight points. She also had four steals and two assists.
Kayla Cline pulled down 17 rebounds and blocked two shots to go with four points.
The Longhorns were 0 for 4 at the free-throw line.
Payson returns to action at Fountain Hills at 6 o’clock tonight before closing the 2019 portion of its schedule with another challenging game against 2A power Whiteriver Alchesay at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Wilson Dome.
