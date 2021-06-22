Eleven varsity and four junior varsity boys basketball teams converged on Payson High School for the Longhorn Shootout on Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19.
Games were played in both Wilson Dome and in the PHS old gym. The dome was converted into a shelter for Backbone Fire evacuees beginning Saturday night after the tournament ended.
The fire led to some teams dropping out at the last minute.
Payson won the JV division championship.
Other JV teams included Heber Mogollon, Sanders Valley and Learning Foundation for the Performing Arts.
Varsity teams included Payson, Cicero Prep, LFPA, Tucson Magnet, El Dorado, Maricopa/Ak-chin, Sanders Valley, Gilbert Leading Edge, Page, Tempe Prep and Monument Valley.
