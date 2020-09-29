One thing most high school teams producing memorable seasons have in common is at least a few key seniors.
They are often the best players and provide that senior leadership that can prove so vital in crunch time.
Well, Payson’s boys soccer team featured no juniors a year ago. So none of the returning players are seniors this fall, although 12th grader Hunter Lee is back after playing soccer as a sophomore.
Payson featured just three upperclassmen last year, all seniors. So most of the team returns with plenty of varsity experience from a 4-10 season they’d like to improve on.
And that seems possible for the Longhorns, who carry a 2-0 record into today’s game at Camp Verde. They opened with a 6-4 win at Sedona Red Rock on Sept. 17 and shut out host Ash Fork 3-0 on Sept. 22. According to last year’s roster, as many as 15 players could be back from last year, in addition to Lee.
Home opener now Thursday
According to the schedule on azpreps365.com, they open the home schedule with a rematch with Ash Fork at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
A Sept. 24 home game against Flagstaff Northland Prep was pushed to Oct. 12 after Northland Prep put all athletics on hold until further notice following the boys soccer team’s season opening win over Rancho Solano Prep.
Reyes 2nd team all-region
Payson’s 2019 roster featured 12 sophomores, including a trio who received All-2A East accolades.
Esgar Reyes made the second team and Mike Dominguez and Easton Redford earned honorable mention.
Dominguez also plays football in the fall and is coming off a sophomore campaign that saw the kicker earn First Team All-3A East honors on the gridiron after playing a key role on the Longhorns’ first 3A East Region football championship in 11 years.
Adding a region title in soccer this year won’t be easy, but the Longhorns seem poised to improve. They’re already halfway to matching last year’s four victories with 12 regular-season games remaining.
Horns moving to 2A Central
Payson moves from 2A East into the 2A Central this season with Red Rock, Chino Valley, Gilbert Leading Edge, Phoenix North Valley Christian and Scottsdale Rancho Solano Prep.
There are 22 teams playing 2A fall soccer this year, according to azpreps365.com. The AIA has expanded from three regions last season to four this fall. The website says there are three automatic berths for the eight-team state tournament and five at-large qualifiers. However, that may actually be four teams with each of the region champions advancing along with the top four non-region champions based on rankings.
Elusive state tournament
The Longhorns are hoping to make the state tournament for the first time since 2014, when they were the No. 2 seed and reached the semifinals before falling 1-0 to Blue Ridge. Chino Valley then beat Blue Ridge for the title.
They may have the talent and experience to end that five-year tournament drought.