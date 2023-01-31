Dexter Waterman and the Longhorns have a flair for the dramatic.
And it’s getting fun.
Waterman scored on a layup with 1.35 seconds remaining to lift Payson’s #20 (Jan. 27 rankings) boys basketball team to a thrilling 57-55 3A East victory over visiting Winslow on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Three days later, the senior point guard’s layup with 13.6 seconds remaining in regulation at #15 (Jan. 27 rankings) Show Low forced overtime in a game the #20 Longhorns eventually won 80-73.
Saturday’s victory in the White Mountains avenged a loss to Show Low at Wilson Dome and left the two teams tied for third place in the region at 3-3. Holbrook leads the 3A East at 5-1 and Snowflake is second at 4-1.
The Longhorns wanted to compete for one of the top spots in the region standings. Now, after losing their first two 3A East games, they’ve put themselves in position to do just that.
And they have a golden opportunity to make a huge statement in a game at #10 Snowflake tonight.
The Longhorns would love nothing more than to avenge a 66-51 Jan. 13 home-court loss to the Lobos that left them 0-2 in the region.
The Longhorns are likely to rise from Friday’s ranking when the new rankings are released today. And they stampede into the showdown having won five of their last six games and with a renewed sense of confidence.
Payson lost six of its first eight games counting in the rankings (non-tournament games). These Horns are 7-7 in those games.
Forget the 8-14 overall record because it doesn’t matter. Several losses in their 1-7 record in tournament games came against some strong bigger schools. And they helped prepare Payson for a strong finish in the region games that matter.
And these Longhorns seem to have figured some things out and are playing like a team opponents need to worry about.
Their only loss since the Jan. 13 Snowflake setback came in a 75-61 loss at #6 Holbrook (19-4 overall, 11-2 ranking games) on Friday, Jan. 27. But the Horns get another crack at the Roadrunners in Payson in the season finale on Feb. 9.
Payson 57, Winslow 55
The Longhorns outscored Winslow 11-2 down the stretch to overcome a 53-46 deficit with 5:50 remaining, with Waterman breaking a tie score on his drive to the bucket with 1.35 seconds left.
Waterman scored 17 points and had three steals, Anderson Hatch added 14 points and seven rebounds.
Holbrook 75, Payson 61
Waterman scored 22 points and Hatch and Michael Schinstock 13 each. Sergio Madrid added eight points, Caleb Marinelli nine rebounds and four assists and Hatch seven boards.
Noah Brown scored 21 points to lead four Roadrunners in double figures.
Payson 80, Show Low 73 OT
Payson led the Cougars by 23 points, 48-25, with 4:55 left in the third quarter but needed heroics to pull out another thriller.
Show Low went on a 34-9 run to go ahead 59-57 with 3:27 to play in regulation.
The host Cougars led 64-60 on a layup with 1:14 unplayed.
Payson called timeout with 1:10 remaining in regulation. Dominik Stuerzer hit both ends of a one-and-one with 55.8 seconds left in the fourth and Payson’s pressing defense helped them get the ball back on a Hatch steal at midcourt. Payson called timeout with 23.6 seconds to go and Madrid inbounded the ball on the side and passed to Hatch who found Waterman with the ball and he drove to the hoop for the tying layup.
Payson dominated the four-minute extra period, outscoring the Cougars 16-9 thanks in large part to 10 made free throws in 18 attempts.
Still to come
After tonight’s showdown at Snowflake, Payson hosts Blue Ridge (1-4 3A East) on Friday, Feb. 3. The Longhorns beat the Yellow Jackets 43-35 Jan. 19 at Blue Ridge. The Horns play at Winslow (1-5 3A East) on Feb. 8.